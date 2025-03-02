News
Last updated: March 2, 2025

Axar Patel Takes a Forward-Diving Screamer Near the Boundary Rope To Dismiss Rachin Ravindra [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened on the final ball of the fourth over being bowled by Hardik Pandya.

Axar Patel

India all-rounder Axar Patel put in an extremely spirited effort to help India draw the first blood against New Zealand in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

The incident happened on the final ball of the fourth over being bowled by Hardik Pandya. Stationed at deep third man, Axar took a spectacular forward diving catch as the Kiwis lost their first wicket on 17.

Pandya bowled a short delivery on the offside and Rachin Ravindra got to his toes to play a ramp shot. Unfortunately for him, the ball failed to travel the distance as Axar Patel completed the spectacular catch.

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

ALSO READ:

India set Kiwis 250 runs chase in battle for top spot in Group A

Speaking about the IND vs NZ match, India batted first and posted 249 for 9 in 50 overs. While the Indian top-order failed to deliver to goods, the middle-order made handy contributions.

It started with a 98-run stand between Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel for the fourth wicket. Apart from his heroics in the field, Axar made a crucial contribution with the bat too with a 42 off 61 as India made amends for their early setback, where they were reeling at 30 for 3 at one stage.

Iyer, on the other hand, went on to complete his fifty and once again played a fine knock, scoring 79 off 98. Hardik Pandya then put the finishing touches with run-a-ball 45

At the time of writing this report, the New Zealand scoreboard reads 35 for 1 in 7.5 overs with Will Young and Kane Williamson currently batting at the crease.

The winner of this game will finish at the top of Group A and face Australia while the losing team will take on South Africa in the semis.

Axar Patel
Champions Trophy 2025
Hardik Pandya
IND vs NZ
Rachin Ravindra

