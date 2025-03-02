News
Glenn Phillips took another flying catch to dismiss Virat Kohli on the fourth delivery of the seventh over in the Champions Trophy 2025.
watch
Last updated: March 2, 2025

Virat Kohli Shocked As Glenn Phillips Pulls Off Stunner To Dismiss Him in Champions Trophy 2025 Clash [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The replays confirmed Phillips only had a reaction time of 0.62 seconds, which shows how quickly things transpired in the middle.

Glenn Phillips took another flying catch to dismiss Virat Kohli on the fourth delivery of the seventh over in the New Zealand vs India fixture of Champions Trophy 2025. This was one of those catches he could have pulled off only, as seen in the last few years.

Matt Henry bowled a length delivery outside the off-stump line, and Kohli went for an aerial cut to the right of the fielder at the backward point region. While the ball seemed to travel initially, Phillips immediately leapt to his right and outstretched his right hand to grab the ball.

Even while going down, the fielder didn’t let the ball pop out of his hands and completed a sensational catch, even though the ball went behind him. The replays confirmed Phillips only had a reaction time of 0.62 seconds, which shows how quickly things transpired in the middle.

Also Read:

Kohli stood in disbelief for a few seconds, trying to process everything like other Indian fans in the stands. He was in a palpable shock, for the batter hadn’t done anything wrong and still had to depart after looking good in the initial phase.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Glenn Phillips helps New Zealand get the upper hand in the contest

India didn’t have the brightest of starts after being asked to bat first in the final league-stage game against New Zealand. They lost Shubman Gill in just the third over of the innings before Rohit Sharma also departed in the sixth over.

Virat Kohli had come out with a mindset to look for runs and was busy on the crease, trying to find ways to rotate the strike. However, when he went for a big shot on a slightly loose delivery, Kohli was undone by a marvellous fielding effort.

Glenn Phillips deserves more praise than the bowler for this dismissal because that ball travelled quickly. This catch was better than the one he took against Pakistan in the opening game of this tournament.

Phillips can often drop a few easy catches but covers them up with these out-of-world grabs in almost every game. These catches are not surprising anymore at this point because he takes them way too often in the 30-yard circle.

Champions Trophy 2025
Glenn Phillips
NZ vs IND
Virat Kohli

