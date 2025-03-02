News
Will India Play the KKR Spinner & Kuldeep Yadav Together in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 2, 2025

Varun Chakravarthy In for Harshit Rana: Will India Play the KKR Spinner & Kuldeep Yadav Together in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Will India Play the KKR Spinner & Kuldeep Yadav Together in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

India are playing their last group match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams have already qualified for the semi-finals, but this game is crucial as it will determine who plays South Africa and who faces Australia.

Speaking about the match, New Zealand opted to field first after winning the toss. India made a single change, introducing spinner Varun Chakravarthy in place of Harshit Rana, as confirmed by Rohit Sharma at the toss.

“One change for us – Harshit has been rested, Varun is playing for us,” Rohit said.

With Varun Chakravarthy included, India have four spinners in the team Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Chakravarthy. Harshit Rana has been rested, leaving Mohammed Shami to lead the pace attack along with Hardik Pandya.

Also Read:

Will Varun Chakravarthy Also Play the Semi Final?

India have already qualified for the semi finals, and if they win this match, they will face Australia. If they lose, they will play South Africa. Keeping the semi final in mind, India might have decided to go with four spinners, as the Dubai pitch has been helpful for them. With all their key spinners in the squad, India will try to put pressure on New Zealand batters, who are usually good against spin. But whether Varun Chakravarthy gets to play the semi final remains to be seen, depending on how he plays in this game.

One reason why Varun Chakravarthy may be chosen is his unusual bowling style. Because most teams are not used to playing against him in international cricket, he may be able to provide India with an advantage.

India Playing XI against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
Harshit Rana
Indian Cricket
Varun Chakravarthy

