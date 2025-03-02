News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
news
Last updated: March 2, 2025

Rahul Dravid and His Son Bat Together in Local Karnataka Club Game

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

They represent Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur).

Turning back the time once again, India’s highly reputed Rahul Dravid was seen batting with his son Anvay in the Sri Nassur Memorial Shield 3rd Division, a local tournament in Karnataka. The father-son duo played a clutch role for Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur) in a match against Jayanagar Cricketers.

The local club, Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur) got off to a poor start in the first innings after losing both openers cheaply, accumulating just six runs. The No.3 batter also departed after making just one run. Anvay forged a fourth-wicket partnership with his father, Rahul, to steady the innings. The 16-year-old played cautiously, scoring 12 off 46 including a four. The 52-year-old, on the other hand, played ferociously. He scored 29 runs in 28 balls while striking six boundaries. After 17.3 overs, Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur) had put up 55-3 with the Dravids unbeaten on the crease.

The father-son duo played together earlier in the tournament as well. Batting against Young Lions Club, Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur) scored 345-7 in 50 overs. In his usual position of No.4, Anvay put up a vital 60-ball 58. Rahul could contribute with just 10 runs. Swapnil Yelave was the top-scorer with a dashing 107 off 50 balls. The team went on to win that match by 24 runs.

ALSO READ:

For the Indian team and his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Rahul was an occasional wicketkeeper. Following his father’s footsteps, Anvay is the designated gloveman in his team.

Rahul has come full circle with RR. From 2011 to 2013, he played 36 matches and scored more than 1,200 runs. In the upcoming IPL 2025, Rahul is set to unite with RR as a coach.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Anvay Dravid
Rahul Dravid

Related posts

Why is Devon Conway is not Playing for New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025 Clash Against India?

The batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has replaced opener Devon Conway in the playing XI.
2:44 pm
Disha Asrani
India have made one change in their XI from their previous game, bringing in Varun Chakravarthy for Harshit Rana.

Why Is Harshit Rana Not Playing for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against New Zealand?

India have rested their lead speedster Harshit Rana for this game, as confirmed by Rohit.
2:59 pm
Darpan Jain
Thandi Tshabalala apologised to the fans after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in the 7th match of the International Masters League T20 2025.

South Africa Bowler Apologises To Crowd After Dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in IMLT20 [WATCH]

While Tshabalala didn’t need to do it, this was such a nice gesture, which must have compelled the fans to stop sledging him from the stands.
12:35 pm
Darpan Jain
Sanvir Singh amassed 92 runs in 47 deliveries, comprising six boundaries and seven maximums, at a healthy strike rate of 195.74.

Unsold At IPL 2025 Auction, Discarded SRH Batter Smashes Stunning Knock in DY Patil 2025 to Enhance T20 Reputation

Sanvir amassed 92 runs in 47 deliveries, comprising six boundaries and seven maximums, at a healthy strike rate of 195.74.
12:47 pm
Darpan Jain
‘Want To Be the Best in the World’ – Heinrich Klaasen Declares Intention After 5th Successive ODI Fifty Sends South Africa to Semi-Final of Champions Trophy 2025

‘Want To Be the Best in the World’ – Heinrich Klaasen Declares Intention After 5th Successive ODI Fifty Sends South Africa to Semi-Final of Champions Trophy 2025

His innings came as a big contribution to South Africa's comprehensive seven-wicket win over England.
12:43 pm
Sagar Paul
‘Other Teams Don’t Have To Complain’: Robin Uthappa Shuts Up India’s Venue Advantage Controversy in Champions Trophy 2025

‘Other Teams Don’t Have To Complain’: Ex-India Star Shuts Up Venue Advantage Controversy in Champions Trophy 2025

The Indian team has been recieving a lot of flak for playing their matches in Dubai.
1:38 am
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy