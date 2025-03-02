Rahul Dravid and His Son Bat Together in Local Karnataka Club Game

They represent Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur).

Turning back the time once again, India’s highly reputed Rahul Dravid was seen batting with his son Anvay in the Sri Nassur Memorial Shield 3rd Division, a local tournament in Karnataka. The father-son duo played a clutch role for Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur) in a match against Jayanagar Cricketers.

The Dravids putting on a rescue act after coming in at 12-3 in a must win game! pic.twitter.com/xl5BgiYW5p — Arjun Dev (@arjun19dev) March 2, 2025

The local club, Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur) got off to a poor start in the first innings after losing both openers cheaply, accumulating just six runs. The No.3 batter also departed after making just one run. Anvay forged a fourth-wicket partnership with his father, Rahul, to steady the innings. The 16-year-old played cautiously, scoring 12 off 46 including a four. The 52-year-old, on the other hand, played ferociously. He scored 29 runs in 28 balls while striking six boundaries. After 17.3 overs, Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur) had put up 55-3 with the Dravids unbeaten on the crease.

The father-son duo played together earlier in the tournament as well. Batting against Young Lions Club, Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur) scored 345-7 in 50 overs. In his usual position of No.4, Anvay put up a vital 60-ball 58. Rahul could contribute with just 10 runs. Swapnil Yelave was the top-scorer with a dashing 107 off 50 balls. The team went on to win that match by 24 runs.

For the Indian team and his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Rahul was an occasional wicketkeeper. Following his father’s footsteps, Anvay is the designated gloveman in his team.

Rahul has come full circle with RR. From 2011 to 2013, he played 36 matches and scored more than 1,200 runs. In the upcoming IPL 2025, Rahul is set to unite with RR as a coach.

