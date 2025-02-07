Former India Player Set To Reunite With Rahul Dravid at Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

The duo have previously worked together during Dravid's tenure as the coach of the Indian team.

Rajasthan Royals have bolstered their coaching staff ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) by reuniting Rahul Dravid with former India spinner Sairaj Bahutule.

Bahutule will come in the role of a spin bowling coach in the Royals setup and will be a familiar face in the dugout in the IPL 2025 season. He had previously worked for the Royals between 2018-21.

At RR, he will work alongside bowling coach Shane Bond, the former New Zealand fast bowler who has been serving in this role for the franchise. Additionally, he will collaborate with head coach Rahul Dravid, with whom he had previously worked during Dravid’s tenure as the head coach of the Indian team.

Bahutule, however, did not work as a full-time coach for Team India. Instead, he accompanied the squad on international tours in a temporary role and also travelled to Sri Lanka alongside head coach Gautam Gambhir last year.

Bahutule most recently was associated with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, which is now called the Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Speaking about the recent developments, the 52-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz,

“The discussions are ongoing, and I’m close to finalizing my involvement with the franchise. There are still a few details to be worked out, but I’m excited to be realigning with the Royals. I’m also thrilled to be reuniting with Rahul. He was the one who introduced me to the Indian team during the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in 2023 when I served as the spin-bowling coach. I was also part of his coaching staff in Sri Lanka, so I’m looking forward to our reunion.”

Bahautule, during his playing days, was a highly regarded leg-spinner in first-class cricket, participating in 188 matches and claiming 630 wickets over a 21-year career. He also represented India in two Test matches and eight ODIs.

