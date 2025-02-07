News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Sairaj Bahutule Set To Reunite With Rahul Dravid at Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 7, 2025

Former India Player Set To Reunite With Rahul Dravid at Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The duo have previously worked together during Dravid's tenure as the coach of the Indian team.

Sairaj Bahutule Set To Reunite With Rahul Dravid at Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals have bolstered their coaching staff ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) by reuniting Rahul Dravid with former India spinner Sairaj Bahutule.

Bahutule will come in the role of a spin bowling coach in the Royals setup and will be a familiar face in the dugout in the IPL 2025 season. He had previously worked for the Royals between 2018-21.

At RR, he will work alongside bowling coach Shane Bond, the former New Zealand fast bowler who has been serving in this role for the franchise. Additionally, he will collaborate with head coach Rahul Dravid, with whom he had previously worked during Dravid’s tenure as the head coach of the Indian team.

Bahutule, however, did not work as a full-time coach for Team India. Instead, he accompanied the squad on international tours in a temporary role and also travelled to Sri Lanka alongside head coach Gautam Gambhir last year.

ALSO READ:

Sairaj Bahutule set to reunite with Rahul Dravid at Rajasthan Royals

Bahutule most recently was associated with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, which is now called the Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Speaking about the recent developments, the 52-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz,

“The discussions are ongoing, and I’m close to finalizing my involvement with the franchise. There are still a few details to be worked out, but I’m excited to be realigning with the Royals. I’m also thrilled to be reuniting with Rahul. He was the one who introduced me to the Indian team during the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in 2023 when I served as the spin-bowling coach. I was also part of his coaching staff in Sri Lanka, so I’m looking forward to our reunion.”

Bahautule, during his playing days, was a highly regarded leg-spinner in first-class cricket, participating in 188 matches and claiming 630 wickets over a 21-year career. He also represented India in two Test matches and eight ODIs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Rahul Dravid
Rajasthan Royals
Sairaj Bahutule

Betting news

Related posts

We look at 10 players set to come in as injury replacements in IPL 2025, including former CSK bowler, Richard Gleeson.

10 Players Lined Up To Be Injury Replacements in IPL 2025 on Form Ft. 37-Year-Old Former CSK Star

Several quality players unsold in the IPL 2025 auction are performing exceptionally well in various T20 leagues and might be in contention as replacement players.
7:04 pm
Darpan Jain
Strongest Punjab Kings (PBKS) Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed

Strongest Punjab Kings (PBKS) Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed

Let’s take a look at their strongest bowling lineup for IPL 2025.
6:13 pm
Sagar Paul
Chennai Super Kings CSK domestic players IPL 2025

4 Best Domestic Players in the CSK Squad for IPL 2025

11:47 am
Samarnath Soory
4 Best Domestic Players in the KKR Squad for IPL 2025

4 India Players in Good Form Who Are in the KKR Squad for IPL 2025 Ft. Venkatesh Iyer

KKR boasts of some of the biggest names in domestic cricket.
8:39 am
Chandra Moulee Das

4 Key Punjab Kings (PBKS) Players Who Could Decide Their Fate in IPL 2025

February 6, 2025
Sandip Pawar
Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen stepped up for Sunrisers Eastern Cape again and churned out timely performances in SA20 2025.

LSG and Punjab Kings Stars Churn Out Timely Performances To Propel Sunrisers Eastern Cape to Qualifer 2 of SA20 2025

Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen stepped up for Sunrisers Eastern Cape again.
February 6, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy