10 Players Lined Up To Be Injury Replacements in IPL 2025 on Form Ft. 37-Year-Old Former CSK Star

While the current focus is on the Champions Trophy 2025, preparations for IPL 2025 are also starting slowly. Teams have started their preparatory camps, and coaches and experts prepare strategies for the next season.

However, amidst all this, the news of injuries is popping up regularly. Most main players from big teams are out of action, with a few expected to miss the ICC event.

Possible Injury Replacements in IPL 2025

That means IPL teams must prepare for injury replacements because a few more might get added to the list before the season arrives. Several quality players unsold in the IPL 2025 auction are performing exceptionally well in various T20 leagues and might be in contention as replacement players.

We look at 10 players, based on their recent form, who are set to come in as replacements.

Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis has finally had a breakthrough SA20 season, doing what he is known for. In nine innings, including two fifties this edition, he has 253 runs at an average of 50.60 and a strike rate of 180.71. He is among the most powerful batters in the world and can be flexible with his batting position, making him an asset in the shortest format.

Shai Hope

Shai Hope is playing for Dubai Capitals in ILT20 2025 and has played a significant role in taking the team to the final. He is the second-leading run-getter, with 484 runs at an average of 60.50 and a strike rate of 125.71 in 11 innings. He also has three fifties and a century.

Tall target. Tough ask.@Dubai_Capitals hope for a hero, and they get one!@ShaiHope delivered on the big stage, bringing up a phenomenal 💯 – the first for the franchise and the first in Season 3 of the #DPWorldILT20!#MIEvDC #AllInForCricket@DPWorldUAE @DP_World @ilt20onzee pic.twitter.com/hP1F0frdHZ — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 13, 2025

Tom Banton

Tom Banton has been in sensational form in ILT20 while playing for MI Emirates and batted like a dream. He accumulated 493 runs at an average of 54.78 and a strike rate of 151.69 in 11 innings, including three fifties and two centuries. He was instrumental in MI Emirates’ run till Eliminator.

Mitchell Owen

Mitchell Owen hogged the limelight with his marvellous century in the Big Bash League final, where he singlehandedly took his team over the line. He is a ferocious striker of the ball and will thrive on flat decks in IPL. He can utilise the field restrictions and provide brisk starts to the team.

Ben Duckett

The biggest reason Ben Duckett went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction was his unavailability in most T20 leagues, unlike other English players. Duckett is a solid player of pace and spin who also provides wicketkeeping options. He is naturally an aggressive batter and can bat at different batting positions.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has set the SA20 2025 stage on fire with his rocking performances. At such a young age, the southpaw has shown his power game and has panache in his batting, capable of taking even the best of the bowlers down. He is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing SA20 edition, accumulating 397 runs at an average of 33.08 and a strike rate of 166.81 in 12 innings.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius burst onto the #BetwaySA20 scene this season. You can be there and say you saw this talented batter live. So get your tickets for Qualifier 1 at St George's Park 🎟️ https://t.co/SG6iE6hL1r#WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/3ppxVio0IK — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) February 3, 2025

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

While Mujeeb Ur Rahman has endured a lean patch in the ODI format, he still has a lot to offer in the shortest format. He has a range of variations and is equally equipped against RHBs and LHBs. He is the second-leading wicket-taker this SA20 edition, with 14 wickets at 23.14 runs apiece.

George Linde

Among the most underrated white-ball players in world cricket, George Lide is skilled enough to contribute heavily with both bat and ball. He is an accurate bowler who targets the stumps and can bowl immaculate lines and lengths. Further, he has improved his power-hitting and is a more than decent batter, making him an all-round asset.

Blessing Muzarabani

Blessing Muzarabani is a lanky pacer who can bowl from a high release point and generate movement off the deck with an awkward length. He has 16 wickets at an average of 16.06 in ten innings this ILT20 edition. He has the bowling smarts and knows how to construct his overs, making him a solid option, even as a backup.

The plan comes together! 🔥🔥



Blessing Muzarabani delivers a masterclass in setting a batter up, finally earning rich dividends in the form of Chase's wicket! 💥



Gulf Giants absolutely bossing the powerplay in a do-or-die clash for them!#ADKRvGG #DPWorldILT20… pic.twitter.com/0OAEcpWlip — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 1, 2025

Richard Gleeson

It was surprising to see Richard Gleeson going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction. Gleeson is an ideal enforcer for the middle overs who can bowl shorter lengths at pace and agitate batters with his high release points. He also has a good yorker and slower deliveries, making him a good package, especially after his recent improvements.

