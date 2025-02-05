Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Becomes Third IPL Team To Buy the Hundred Franchise, Acquires Northern Superchargers

SRH beat a three-way competition to win the bid

In a recent development coming in, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has become the third Indian Premier League (IPL) team to acquire a Hundred franchise, after they bought stakes of Northern Superchargers in the ongoing privatisation of the league.

They beat a three-way competition, although SRH’s rivals are yet to be confirmed. The successful bid for the Yorkshire county-managed Superchargers has been confirmed at a total of GBP 100 million.

After acquiring a 49 per cent stake at a valuation of 100 million GBP, they are now set to engage in a negotiation phase with Yorkshire County to finalize the terms of the agreement.

This marks the sixth Hundred franchise that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has successfully sold. In recent days, the ECB has finalized the sale of several teams, including London Spirit, Oval Invincibles, Welsh Fire, Manchester Originals, and Birmingham Phoenix.

With this latest transaction, only two franchises remain available for purchase in the eight-team Hundred competition – Trent Rockets and Southern Brave.

Northern Superchargers becomes the third team to be owned by SRH

Sunrisers, owned and operated by the Chennai-based Sun Group, have a long-standing presence in franchise cricket. Apart from SRH in the IPL, they also have a strong foothold in South Africa’s SA20 league through their franchise, SunRisers Eastern Cape. The Northern Superchargers is now the third team to be owned by the Sun Group.

When it came to acquiring the Superchargers, Sunrisers were always considered front-runners and pursued the opportunity with determination. Despite being one of the less flashy teams in the IPL, the SRH management is well-regarded for its hands-off approach, allowing the cricketing staff to make strategic decisions without undue interference.

Sunrisers had an impressive campaign last season in the IPL, finishing as runners-up. Meanwhile, in SA20, their South African counterpart has been a dominant force, securing back-to-back championship titles, further cementing the franchise’s success across leagues.

