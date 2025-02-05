Mumbai Indians Star Set To Play in England After IPL 2025

After IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians' left-arm spinner will fly to London to play for Surrey in Vitality Blast 2025

Mumbai Indians’ star all-rounder Mitchell Santner will fly to London after IPL 2025 to play for Surrey in Vitality Blast 2025. Santner, who turned 33 on Wednesday, will feature for at least the first eight fixtures of the league stage before resuming national duties. If Surrey qualify, Santner would be available for the knockout stage as well.

Mitchell Santner said, “I’m really looking forward to connecting with the players and coaching staff at Surrey. I’ve heard quality things about the environment and have thoroughly enjoyed playing at the Kia Oval previously. I’ve been fortunate to play against many of the squad so it will be great to share the same changing room and play some entertaining cricket.”

Recent stint

Santner has taken more than 200 wickets in the T20 competitions across the world. Also famous for his lower-order batter, he has scored more than 2,000 runs. He was recently seen in the Northern Districts’ outfit for the Super Smash 2024-25. He picked up three wickets in three games while striking over 100.

National star

Taking over the reigns from Kane Williamson, Santner was appointed as New Zealand’s captain in 2024. He starred in the Kiwi’s historic 3-0 Test win in India last year. He will lead the national team in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The road ahead

IPL 2025 is just around the corner. Santner will don Mumbai Indians’ blue and gold for the first time. Previously, Santner represented Chennai Super Kings for five editions. Despite the lack of opportunities in the CSK circuit, the left-arm spinner picked up 18 wickets at an average of 28.13 and an economy under seven.

Post IPL 2025, Santner will join Surrey’s spin department with the likes of Dan Lawrence, Cameron Steel, and Will Jacks. Surrey last won the Blast trophy in its inaugural season back in 2003. The Three Feathers were runners-up in 2004, 2013, and 2020. They were knocked out in the Semis in the last two seasons. The latest addition of the experienced spinner will bolster the team’s performance.

Alec Stewart, High Performance Cricket Advisor at Surrey CCC, said “Mitch will bring quality and experience to the Surrey side. He’s a proven international cricketer who plays T20 cricket all over the world and has built an excellent skillset.”

