Ignored in Champions Trophy 2025 Squad, New Zealand Call Up Pacer As Cover for Punjab Kings Star for Tri-Series
Champions Trophy 2025
Last updated: January 31, 2025

Ignored in Champions Trophy 2025 Squad, New Zealand Call Up Pacer As Cover for Punjab Kings Star for Tri-Series

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The right-arm pacer did well in the T20I series against Sri Lanka where he took 12 wickets in five matches. He was named the Player of the Series.

Ignored in Champions Trophy 2025 Squad, New Zealand Call Up Pacer As Cover for Punjab Kings Star for Tri-Series

Left out of New Zealand’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad, pacer Jacob Duffy has been called up as cover for Punjab Kings’ Lockie Ferguson in the Tri-Series in Pakistan.

Lockie Ferguson has been signed by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 auction for INR 2 crore.

Jacob Duffy Joins New Zealand Squad as Cover for Lockie Ferguson in Pakistan Tri-Series

Jacob Duffy has been included into New Zealand’s ODI squad for the Tri-Series in Pakistan starting from Lahore on February 8. The right-arm pacer did well in both the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka. He took 12 wickets in five matches. He was named the Player of the Series for T20Is.

Coach Gary Stead said that Duffy’s inclusion has added more strength to the pace attack, particularly as cover for Lockie Ferguson, who is playing in the ILT20. Duffy will join the team that leaves for Pakistan on Monday. New Zealand plays Pakistan in the first match on February 8 and then takes on South Africa on February 10. They will play the final of the series on February 14, if they qualify. Their ICC Champions Trophy campaign starts on February 19 against the host nation Pakistan in Karachi.

New Zealand ODI Tri-Series Fixtures

  • Saturday, 8 February – Pakistan vs New Zealand – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • Monday, 10 February – New Zealand vs South Africa – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • Friday, 14 February – Tri-Series Final – National Stadium, Karachi

New Zealand squad for the tri-Series: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy

Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
Jacob Duffy
Lockie ferguson
New Zealand

