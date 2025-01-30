Former KKR Player Shatters Records To Become the Leading Six-Hitter in Ranji Trophy History

He played for the three-time IPL champions during the IPL 2017 and the IPL 2022 seasons.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer Sheldon Jackson has entered the record books after becoming the highest six-hitter in Ranji Trophy history.

The Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter achieved the feat during the final round of the league stage match against Assam in Rajkot on Thursday (January 30).

Jackson, who played for the three-time IPL champions during the IPL 2017 and the IPL 2022 seasons, overtook Naman Ojha’s tally of 143 sixes with his first and only maximum of the match in his 100th Ranji Trophy appearance.

Coming in to bat at No.4 in a must-win game, Jackson hit the landmark six off Assam pacer Rahul Singh over cow corner.

Notably, Jackson also joined an elite list and ranks third after stalwart Saurashtra batters, Cheteshwar Pujara and Sitanshu Kotak to have over 6600 Ranji Trophy runs.

Sheldon Jackson announced his retirement from white-ball cricket earlier in January

Notably, the KKR cricketer announced his retirement from the limited-overs format earlier this month. The 38-year-old played his last match in the format during the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) match on December 31, 2024, between Saurashtra and Punjab where he scored 13 runs off 10 balls.

He retired having an impressive List A record, amassing 2,792 runs in 86 matches, which included nine centuries and 14 fifties. He also played an instrumental role in Saurashtra’s triumphant campaign during the 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He delivered an exceptional performance in the final against Maharashtra, remaining unbeaten with a knock of 133 runs off 136 balls—one of the highlights of his career.

In T20 cricket, Jackson has played 84 matches, amassing 1,812 runs, which include 11 half-centuries and a single century. In IPL, though he was a member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad, he did not get an opportunity to play. However, during his stint with KKR, he featured in nine matches between 2017 and 2022.

