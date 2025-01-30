5 Replacements for Injured Devon Conway at CSK in IPL 2025 ft. Ben Duckett and Others

Let's look at five players who can replace Devon Conway if he does not recover in time and ruled out of IPL 2025.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, star batter Devon Conway received a painful blow to his forearm while playing for the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 2025.

Conway had to retire hurt, which left CSK concerned about the injury, hoping it does not get worse.

The Kiwi opener, who was sold for INR 6.25 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, has been one of the most impressive players for CSK, scoring 672 runs and leading the team to the title in IPL 2023, but missed the 2024 season due to an injury.

Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett could be considered as one of the possible replacement for Devon Conway. Though he has done really well in Test cricket in recent times, he is yet to prove himself in T20 format. In the Big Bash League 2024-25, Duckett scored 243 runs in 7 matches at an average of 34.71 and a strike rate of 154.77, including three half-centuries.

In the ongoing series against India, he played a crucial knock in the third T20I after failing in the first two T20Is to help England win the match.

Duckett’s main challenge is consistency. If he can bring the stability he has in Tests to T20s, he could become a top player in the format. CSK might consider him as a replacement for Conway.

Shai Hope

Shai Hope, who was released by Delhi Capitals before the IPL 2025 auction, went unsold in the auction. Hope was out of form in T20 cricket over the last couple of months and could manage to score only 103 runs in five matches of the Big Bash League. But, he has regained his form in the ongoing ILT20 league, scoring 379 runs in eight matches.

He is averaging 63.16 in the tournament, with one century and two half-centuries to his credit. He could be looked at as an alternative for Devon Conway if he continues to bat this way. Being a wicketkeeper himself, he could also be used as a backup.

Lhuan-Dre Pretorius

The 18-year-old South African sensation Lhuan-Dre Pretorius can also be considered as a replacement for Devon Conway. He is grabbing all the headlines with his remarkable form in the ongoing SA20 2025.

Pretorius has so far scored 301 runs in eight matches and is currently the leading run-scorer of the tournament. He is averaging 37.62 with a strike rate of 172.0 and has two half-centuries, the highest score being 97. A hard-hitting batter who can clear the ropes with ease, he is also a wicketkeeper, making him a suitable backup with similar qualities to Conway.

Mitchell Owen

Mitchell Owen can also be seen as a replacement of Devon Conway. He must be a little unlucky that the BBL season happened after the IPL 2025 auction, as his performances would have surely fetched him a bid, but he still has a chance to feature in the IPL as an injury replacement.

Owen was the highest run scorer in BBL 2024-25, scoring 452 runs in 11 matches at an average of 45.20 and a strike rate of 203.60, including two centuries. In the final, he played a match winning knock of 108 off 42 balls, helping Hobart Hurricanes win their first ever title. His explosive innings, with six fours and eleven sixes, saw him reach fifty in just sixteen balls and a century in thirty nine balls, which is the joint fastest in BBL history.

Earlier, Owen was a middle order batter. Opening the innings has completely changed his game and makes him a strong option for Chennai Super Kings to consider him as an injury replacement.

Urvil Patel

Urvil Patel was a member of the Gujarat Titans during the 2023 season but did not receive any opportunities and was released after the season. He went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, but he has since made headlines for his performances.

He scored 315 runs in six matches for an average of 78.75 and a strike rate of 229.92, including two centuries. Following that, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 333 runs in eight matches with an average of 47.57 and a strike rate of 134.27, including one century and one half-century. He scored the fastest century by an Indian during the SMAT, a knock that came off just 28 balls, also making it the the second quickest in T20 cricket. If Conway does not get fit in time, Urvil Patel can be a potential replacement.

