Fan Breaches Security Measures To Touch Virat Kohli’s Feet During Ranji Trophy [WATCH]

He ran the entire stretch of the ground to see his idol.

Former India skipper and star batter Virat Kohli made a return to domestic cricket after 12 long years amidst much excitement among fans to watch him in action in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

However, to showcase his love for the premier batter, a fan took his efforts to another level by deciding to breach the security measures and run the entire stretch of the ground to see his idol.

Not only that, the fan even went down to the ground to touch Kohli’s feet. The incident happened during the 12th over of the Delhi vs Railways match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Notably, once the invader was taken out of the field, Kohli gestured towards the security to not hit the fan.

A fan entered the ground to meet Virat Kohli & he touched Kohli's feet. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/97SyZleaNv — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 30, 2025

Paramilitary forces deployed

With an overwhelming number of spectators flocking to the venue, the authorities were forced to take proactive measures by deploying paramilitary forces to ensure that the proceedings on the opening day went smoothly.

Reports also suggest that a certain section of fans had been waiting outside the stadium since as early as 3:00 AM, eager to witness the batting maestro in action.

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) had initially estimated that approximately 10,000 fans would turn up to watch Kohli’s much-anticipated return—an exceptional figure for a Ranji Trophy fixture. However, as the morning progressed, it became evident that these projections had been underestimated.

Later in the day, officials confirmed that the actual attendance had surpassed expectations, with more than 15,000 passionate supporters filling the stands to witness the Kohli firsthand.

Speaking about the match, with Delhi bowling first, fans will now have to wait some more to see Virat Kohli in action. At the time of writing this report, the Railways scoreboard read 133 for 5 in 43 overs.

