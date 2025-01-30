New Mumbai Indians Recruit Shines Again in SA20 2025; Smashes His Third Fifty To Lead Team to 10-Wicket Victory

Till now, he has scored 237 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 178.19.

New Mumbai Indians signing Ryan Rickelton continued his rich form in SA20 2025 as he struck his third fifty to lead MI Cape to a 10-wicket victory against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

The South African opener was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 1 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

Ryan Rickelton Shines with Third Fifty in SA20 2025

In the match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape, MI Cape Town batted in the second innings, and Ryan Rickelton opened for the team. He smashed an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls, including 8 fours and 1 six, at a strike rate of 163.89.

MI Cape Town were chasing a small target of 108, and the openers, Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen, took their team to a comfortable 10-wicket victory with an unbeaten partnership. This was Rickelton’s third fifty in the tournament in just five matches. Till now, he has scored 237 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 178.19. His form is a positive sign not only for MI Cape Town but also, Mumbai Indians, wherein he will play a vital role in the coming season.

Rickelton and Van der Dussen Make Chase Look Easy

MI Cape Town dominated from the start, restricting Sunrisers Eastern Cape to just 107 in 19.2 overs. David Bedingham’s 45 was the only notable effort, while Corbin Bosch (4/19) and Kagiso Rabada (2/14) led a clinical bowling performance.

In reply MI Cape Town openers, Ryan Rickelton (59*) and Rassie van der Dussen (48*) made the chase look easy, sealing a 10-wicket win in just 11 overs with their third 100-run opening stand of the tournament.

