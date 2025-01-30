News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
New Mumbai Indians Recruit Shines Again in SA20 2025; Smashes His Third Fifty To Lead Team to 10-Wicket Victory
News
Last updated: January 30, 2025

New Mumbai Indians Recruit Shines Again in SA20 2025; Smashes His Third Fifty To Lead Team to 10-Wicket Victory

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Till now, he has scored 237 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 178.19.

New Mumbai Indians Recruit Shines Again in SA20 2025; Smashes His Third Fifty To Lead Team to 10-Wicket Victory

New Mumbai Indians signing Ryan Rickelton continued his rich form in SA20 2025 as he struck his third fifty to lead MI Cape to a 10-wicket victory against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

The South African opener was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 1 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

Ryan Rickelton Shines with Third Fifty in SA20 2025

In the match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape, MI Cape Town batted in the second innings, and Ryan Rickelton opened for the team. He smashed an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls, including 8 fours and 1 six, at a strike rate of 163.89.

MI Cape Town were chasing a small target of 108, and the openers, Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen, took their team to a comfortable 10-wicket victory with an unbeaten partnership. This was Rickelton’s third fifty in the tournament in just five matches. Till now, he has scored 237 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 178.19. His form is a positive sign not only for MI Cape Town but also, Mumbai Indians, wherein he will play a vital role in the coming season.

ALSO READ:

Rickelton and Van der Dussen Make Chase Look Easy

MI Cape Town dominated from the start, restricting Sunrisers Eastern Cape to just 107 in 19.2 overs. David Bedingham’s 45 was the only notable effort, while Corbin Bosch (4/19) and Kagiso Rabada (2/14) led a clinical bowling performance.

In reply MI Cape Town openers, Ryan Rickelton (59*) and Rassie van der Dussen (48*) made the chase look easy, sealing a 10-wicket win in just 11 overs with their third 100-run opening stand of the tournament.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL
MI Cape Town
Mumbai Indians
Ryan Rickelton
SA20
SA20 2025

Latest news

Related posts

Ranji Trophy champions mumbai

Hat-Trick Inside 4 overs: After Batting Heroics, Discarded India Star Makes Strong Case For England Tour With Sizzling Opening Spell

January 30, 2025
Samarnath Soory
New Report Emerges Claiming PCB Will Fail To Meet Stadium Renovation Deadline for Champions Trophy 2025

New Report Emerges Claiming PCB Will Fail To Meet Stadium Renovation Deadline for Champions Trophy 2025

PCB chairman assured getting control of the venues by January 31.
January 29, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohli KL Rahul

Batting Positions For Virat Kohli and KL Rahul Revealed For Their Ranji Trophy Return

Both players will be looking to get some much-needed practice in match conditions ahead of the upcoming IND vs ENG ODIs and the Champions Trophy 2025.
January 29, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Kuldeep Yadav

After Virat, KL Rahul, Another Top Indian Star Set To Play in the Last Round of Ranji Trophy League Matches

He has also been named in the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025
January 29, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Haider Ali BPL 2025 Chittagong Kings

6, 6, 6, 6 – Pakistan youngster slams four consecutive sixes to win BPL 2025 game [WATCH]

The youngster hasn't played international cricket for over an year
January 29, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Mumbai Indians still in race to buy Hundred franchise

KKR, CSK Withdraw From Hundred Sale; Mumbai Indians, SRH Still in the Race to Buy One Franchise

The Mumbai Indians owners are targeting a London-based franchise.
January 29, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy