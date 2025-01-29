News
New Report Emerges Claiming PCB Will Fail To Meet Stadium Renovation Deadline for Champions Trophy 2025
News
Last updated: January 29, 2025

New Report Emerges Claiming PCB Will Fail To Meet Stadium Renovation Deadline for Champions Trophy 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

PCB chairman assured getting control of the venues by January 31.

New Report Emerges Claiming PCB Will Fail To Meet Stadium Renovation Deadline for Champions Trophy 2025

The Champions Trophy 2025 is around the corner with the marquee tournament slated to start from February 19. However, a new report has now emerged in Pakistan media claiming that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be unable to meet the stadium renovation deadline at venues which will host the ICC event.

According to a report in Pakistan’s English daily Dawn, it now appears “absolutely impossible” that the PCB will be able to complete the work, which further heightens the concerns around the readiness for the marquee event.

Bilal Chohan, who is overseeing the renovation project, has reportedly expressed concerns about delays due to the unavailability of necessary equipment and timely clearances in Karachi.

The panels designated for installation on the new building were expected to be released from Karachi Port only on Sunday night (January 26), with the installation planned for the following morning but it’s been delayed.

ALSO READ:

PCB chairman assures getting control of the venues by January 31

The Champions Trophy 2025 will be held across three venues in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. However, the Indian team will play their matches in Dubai due to the Hybrid model.

On Tuesday (January 28), PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and assured that the board would take charge of the renovated venues by the January 31 deadline.

Before the Champions Trophy 2025 kicks off, Pakistan will also host a tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa, starting February 8. The opening two matches will take place in Lahore, while the remaining two, including the final, will be held in Karachi.

“Look, the stadiums will be in a shape to host matches but the question is the PCB has promised everyone a world-class experience at these renovated venues for the Tri-series and Champions Trophy and whether they can deliver on that promise remains to be seen,” a source following the construction work was quoted as saying by PTI.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
ICC
PCB

