Suryakumar Yadav
News
Last updated: January 29, 2025

‘He Has Failed’: Harbhajan Singh Exposes This India Star for Loss Against England in 3rd T20I

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

It was a difficult loss to digest since India was in control for the most part of the game.

Suryakumar Yadav

The Indian team suffered a disappointing loss in the IND vs ENG 3rd T20I last night (January 28) at Rajkot. It was a difficult loss to digest since India was in control for the most part of the game, but a subpar batting display cost them the contest.

After the bowlers restricted England to a below-par 171 on a flat deck, the Indian batters could manage only 145 for 9 in their 20 overs, losing the tie by 26 runs.

Speaking about India’s dismal batting, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh exposed Indian captain and star batter Suryakumar Yadav for his poor returns.

Speaking in a video on his Youtube channel, Harbhajan said,

“There is one problem which I am understanding, it’s Suryakumar Yadav. An exceptional player, I like him a lot but I think somewhere his form is not good.”

“It’s understandable that in the T20 format, you’ve to play your shots. I think somewhere he has failed to score consistently with the bat over some time. I think he needs to deliver with the bat. He’s one player who can change the course of his game,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Suryakumar Yadav’s lean patch has extended into 2025

Suryakumar Yadav had a subpar last year compared to his performances in 2023 where he was looking in blazing form. His lean patch has now extended to 2025 as well. In the first three T20Is against England, Suryakumar has managed scores of 0, 12, 14.

For perspective, in 2023, SKY scored 733 runs at a stellar average of 48.86 while maintaining a fiery strike rate of 155, including two centuries and five fifties.

In contrast, in 2024, the dynamic right-hander managed 429 runs at a relatively subpar average of 26.81, although he maintained a strike rate of over 150.

Given SKY’s talent, he will be hoping to script a turnaround and help India secure the series in the next match in Pune, slated to be played on January 31.

