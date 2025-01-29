India Star Jumps 25 Places To Enter Top 5 in T20I Bowler Rankings After Heroics Against England

He is currently the top wicket-taker in the five-match T20I series against England.

Star India spinner Varun Chakravarthy has jumped a massive 25 places to enter the top of the ICC T20I bowler rankings. Chakravarthy’s career-best ranking comes after his stellar fifer during the IND vs ENG 3rd T20I in Rajkot.

The 33-year-old finished with figures of 4-0-24-5 as he registered his second five-wicket haul in the shortest format.

He is currently also the top wicket-taker in the five-match T20I series against England, with 10 scalps to his name.

(More to follow)

