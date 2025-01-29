News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Varun Chakravarthy
News
Last updated: January 29, 2025

India Star Jumps 25 Places To Enter Top 5 in T20I Bowler Rankings After Heroics Against England

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He is currently the top wicket-taker in the five-match T20I series against England.

Varun Chakravarthy

Star India spinner Varun Chakravarthy has jumped a massive 25 places to enter the top of the ICC T20I bowler rankings. Chakravarthy’s career-best ranking comes after his stellar fifer during the IND vs ENG 3rd T20I in Rajkot.

The 33-year-old finished with figures of 4-0-24-5 as he registered his second five-wicket haul in the shortest format.

He is currently also the top wicket-taker in the five-match T20I series against England, with 10 scalps to his name.

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ICC Rankings
IND vs ENG
Varun Chakravarthy

Latest news

Related posts

Travis Head dismissal vs sri lanka

‘Couldn’t Believe It’ – Travis Head Survives As Sri Lanka Fail To Review Plumb LBW That On-Field Umpire Turned Down

January 29, 2025
Samarnath Soory
CSK IPL 2025 recruit Anshul Kamboj in the pipeline for selection for England Test tour

New CSK Recruit for IPL 2025 in the Pipeline for Selection for England Test Tour After Ranji Trophy Heroics

He was acquired for INR 3.4 crores by the five-time IPL winners.
January 29, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohi

How to Watch Virat Kohli in Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Delhi vs Railways Live Streaming & Telecast Details, Venue, Date & Time

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 live streaming of Delhi vs Railways in India will be available on the Jio Cinema app as well as the website.
January 29, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
England Legend Calls Out Indian Team Management for Misusing Accomplished Batter Lower Down the Batting Order

England Legend Calls Out Indian Team Management for Misusing Accomplished Batter Lower Down the Batting Order

He believes that India unnecessarily changed their batting order in the third T20I.
January 29, 2025
Sagar Paul
Mumbai Indians Overseas Star Elevated to Leadership Role in SA20, Key Role Awaits in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians Overseas Star Elevated to Leadership Role in SA20, Key Role Awaits in IPL 2025

January 29, 2025
Sagar Paul

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Qualification Scenarios: Which teams can qualify for the quarterfinals?

January 29, 2025
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy