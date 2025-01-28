‘Wonderful Test Knock’ – Fans React As Hardik Pandya Plays a Match-Losing Knock Against England in Rajkot

He scored 40 runs in 35 deliveries, including one boundary and two maximums, at a strike rate of 114.29.

England finally won their first match of this tour by defeating India by 26 runs in the third T20I. They were decent with the bat and brilliant with the ball, churning out a disciplined bowling show to defend a relatively low total.

Indian batters played too many loose shots and never got going as English bowlers kept things tight, not allowing the opponent to run away with the game. Still, India could have tried hitting more shots in the middle overs to put more pressure on the bowler, but they went through the motions and played too many dot balls.

Among them, Hardik Pandya’s innings was the most bizarre and frustrating because he took too many deliveries to settle, and the required rate kept rising. He often tries to take the game deep but left too many runs this time to put himself under ample pressure.

Also Read:

He scored 40 runs in 35 deliveries, including one boundary and two maximums, at a strike rate of 114.29. He played 31.43% of dot balls and took 11.67 deliveries for every boundary, which is unacceptable when the run rate rises consistently.

Fans react as Hardik Pandya plays a tepid knock in the Rajkot T20I

Hardik Pandya was at 23 runs in 27 deliveries at one stage, and the team required 64 runs in the final four overs. That meant other batters were also put under pressure, and they crumbled under pressure.

While taking a few deliveries to get set is fine, especially when quick wickets have fallen, Hardik was too conservative and took too many deliveries. It was too late when he tried to break the shackles and lost his wicket, leaving him frustrated.

The reactions around Hardik’s knock are aplenty, with most criticising him for not attacking slightly early, and rightly so. In this segment, we have curated some of those and posted them below.

Here are some reactions:

People questioning what happened to Hardik lol. He's been like this since 2020. — Tingus Pingis (@bent_copper) January 28, 2025

Hardik trying to pace his innings pic.twitter.com/dn8qV05qtt — Sai (@akakrcb6) January 28, 2025

🚨 Hardik Pandya – The finisher in the last 6 Inns in T20I 🚨.



Runs – 109, Balls – 112, 𝗦𝗥 – 𝟵𝟳.𝟯𝟮 pic.twitter.com/rsEiLqtteB — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) January 28, 2025

Hardik declined single from Jurel on the last ball like he was going to smack 5 sixes this over 🤣 — arfan (@Im__Arfan) January 28, 2025

Hardik Pandya is a type of guy who would turn a chase of 130 off 90 balls into 53 off 24, try to finish it and post his picture with a cold celebration just 10 minutes after the match to gain more fame



Rovid brilliantly used Axar instead of

Him in that situations. — User45 (@140of113) January 28, 2025

HARDIK DENIES JUREL A SINGLE ON THE LAST BALL??



This is too much .. Jurel has great range as a batter. Why is Hardik doing this?



It’s not like he’s hitting high pace for fun here. He’s struggling. And as I write it, he’s out lol



All that to play a 40 off 35 inns 🙂 #INDvENG — Gaurav Nandan | गौरव नंदन (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) January 28, 2025

If a Batters plan(like Hardik's here) is to not take a single off the last ball, why don't they simply convey it to their batting partner instead of doing this dance in the middle.



Not even commenting whether it was right move to do so or not. — Akash (@Akashkumarjha14) January 28, 2025

This is not the first time Pandu is playing a stinker in T20s. He's a repeat offender but gets away in the name of taking deep — Udit (@udit_buch) January 28, 2025

Hardik Pandya denied single to Dhruv Jurel only to play it straight to long off. — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) January 28, 2025

Hardik Pandya executed a wonderful test knock. #INDvENG — Mazhar (@Mazharijaz22) January 28, 2025

This method of taking the game deep can often backfire, and the same happened with Hardik today. Hopefully, this knock will help him understand how to weave a T20 innings better so he doesn’t leave too much for the end.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.