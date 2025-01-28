News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Hardik Pandya scored 40 runs in 35 deliveries, including one boundary and two maximums, at a strike rate of 114.29.
Social Reactions
Last updated: January 28, 2025

‘Wonderful Test Knock’ – Fans React As Hardik Pandya Plays a Match-Losing Knock Against England in Rajkot

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He scored 40 runs in 35 deliveries, including one boundary and two maximums, at a strike rate of 114.29.

Hardik Pandya scored 40 runs in 35 deliveries, including one boundary and two maximums, at a strike rate of 114.29.

England finally won their first match of this tour by defeating India by 26 runs in the third T20I. They were decent with the bat and brilliant with the ball, churning out a disciplined bowling show to defend a relatively low total.

Indian batters played too many loose shots and never got going as English bowlers kept things tight, not allowing the opponent to run away with the game. Still, India could have tried hitting more shots in the middle overs to put more pressure on the bowler, but they went through the motions and played too many dot balls.

Among them, Hardik Pandya’s innings was the most bizarre and frustrating because he took too many deliveries to settle, and the required rate kept rising. He often tries to take the game deep but left too many runs this time to put himself under ample pressure.

Also Read:

He scored 40 runs in 35 deliveries, including one boundary and two maximums, at a strike rate of 114.29. He played 31.43% of dot balls and took 11.67 deliveries for every boundary, which is unacceptable when the run rate rises consistently.

Fans react as Hardik Pandya plays a tepid knock in the Rajkot T20I

Hardik Pandya was at 23 runs in 27 deliveries at one stage, and the team required 64 runs in the final four overs. That meant other batters were also put under pressure, and they crumbled under pressure.

While taking a few deliveries to get set is fine, especially when quick wickets have fallen, Hardik was too conservative and took too many deliveries. It was too late when he tried to break the shackles and lost his wicket, leaving him frustrated.

The reactions around Hardik’s knock are aplenty, with most criticising him for not attacking slightly early, and rightly so. In this segment, we have curated some of those and posted them below.

Here are some reactions:

This method of taking the game deep can often backfire, and the same happened with Hardik today. Hopefully, this knock will help him understand how to weave a T20 innings better so he doesn’t leave too much for the end.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Axar Patel
Hardik Pandya
IND vs ENG

Latest news

Related posts

Harry Brook, undone by the Indian tweaker Varun Chakravarthy, blamed smog for the dismissal in Kolkata in first T20I.

‘Stumps Were Placed at Wrong Place Today’ – Fans Troll Harry Brook for His ‘Smog’ Comment After Another Dismissal Against Varun Chakravarthy

Despite no issues of smog in Chennai, as he himself accepts, Brook again fell off a googly by Varun Chakravarthy in the second T20I.
January 25, 2025
Darpan Jain
Controversial decisions have been aplenty throughout this Border Gavaskar Trophy, and the third umpire has been scrutinised numerous times.

‘Ridiculous Decision’ – Fans Lash Out at Third Umpire After Another Controversial Decision Ruled Washington Sundar Out

The replays showed some murmur on the Snicko, but a gap between the glove and ball was visible from the side-on angle.
January 3, 2025
Darpan Jain
KKR Fans Left Fuming As Venkatesh Iyer Given Out in a Controversial Manner in SMAT Final

KKR Fans Left Fuming As Venkatesh Iyer Given Out in a Controversial Manner in SMAT Final

The incident becomes even more intriguing for KKR fans, as both Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer are part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad.
December 15, 2024
Sagar Paul
Mitchell Starc dismissed Virat Kohli on the first delivery of the 21st over to provide a big breakthrough to the Australian team.

Virat Kohli Mirror Image Dismissal Leads India’s Dramatic Middle-Order Collapse in Adelaide; Fans React

Only Shubman Gill got a good delivery, but barring him, Rahul and Kohli could have resisted playing those shots.
December 6, 2024
Darpan Jain
Harshit Rana didn't get to play in the third T20I.

‘Gambhir still wears a purple up his sleeves’ – Fans react with hilarious memes as Harshit Rana remains uncapped after missing third T20I

Harshit Rana is still uncapped after the third T20I between India and Bangladesh, which is a pleasing development for Kolkata Knight Riders.
October 12, 2024
Darpan Jain
Nitish Kumar Reddy notched up his maiden T20I half-century.

‘Clearly Ready’ – Nitish Kumar Reddy gets huge praise on social media after boundary-laden maiden half-century

Nitish Kumar Reddy eventually perished after a well-made 74 in just 34 deliveries, with the help of four boundaries and seven sixes, at a strike rate of 217.65.
October 9, 2024
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy