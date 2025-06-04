News
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘Best Stories Are Worth the Wait’ – Reactions Pour In As RCB End Their 18-Year Drought by Winning IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 4, 2025 - 3 min read

After the win, social media was flooded with reactions.

After 18 years of waiting, jokes, and the famous chant “Ee Sala Cup Namde,” Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have finally won the Indian Premier League 2025 season. On June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, RCB beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a close final to lift their first IPL trophy. This win was not just about the trophy. It was about proving they could do it, making fans proud, and giving Virat Kohli the one thing he had been waiting for.

After being asked to bat first, RCB scored 190 runs for nine wickets. Kohli was the top scorer with 43 runs from 35 balls. Other players like Patidar, Salt, Romario Shepherd, Livingstone, Jitesh, and Agarwal played small but useful innings. For Punjab, Arshdeep Singh took three wickets for 40 runs and Kyle Jamieson picked up three for 48, both did well to slow down the scoring.

In reply, PBKS tried hard but could only reach 184 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets for 38 runs and Krunal Pandya gave only 17 runs and took two wickets. Their bowling helped RCB win and made fans in Bengaluru very happy.

Cricket World Congratulates RCB

After the win, social media was flooded with reactions. Players from different teams congratulated RCB, and RCB players posted pictures from their celebrations. Let us look at the reactions to RCB’s big win.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chris Gayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jitesh Sharma (@jiteshsharma_)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Devdutt Padikkal (@devpadikkal19)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nicholas Pooran (@nicholaspooran)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LUNGI NGIDI (@lungingidi)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane)

