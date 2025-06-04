‘Best Stories Are Worth the Wait’ – Reactions Pour In As RCB End Their 18-Year Drought by Winning IPL 2025

After the win, social media was flooded with reactions.

After 18 years of waiting, jokes, and the famous chant “Ee Sala Cup Namde,” Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have finally won the Indian Premier League 2025 season. On June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, RCB beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a close final to lift their first IPL trophy. This win was not just about the trophy. It was about proving they could do it, making fans proud, and giving Virat Kohli the one thing he had been waiting for.

After being asked to bat first, RCB scored 190 runs for nine wickets. Kohli was the top scorer with 43 runs from 35 balls. Other players like Patidar, Salt, Romario Shepherd, Livingstone, Jitesh, and Agarwal played small but useful innings. For Punjab, Arshdeep Singh took three wickets for 40 runs and Kyle Jamieson picked up three for 48, both did well to slow down the scoring.

In reply, PBKS tried hard but could only reach 184 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets for 38 runs and Krunal Pandya gave only 17 runs and took two wickets. Their bowling helped RCB win and made fans in Bengaluru very happy.

Cricket World Congratulates RCB

After the win, social media was flooded with reactions. Players from different teams congratulated RCB, and RCB players posted pictures from their celebrations. Let us look at the reactions to RCB’s big win.

Many congratulations to @RCBTweets on winning the #IPL2025 👍



Really happy for you @imVkohli , truly deserving, this one was a long time coming ❤️💪 pic.twitter.com/IdEWpqK1OT — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 3, 2025

David Warner's Instagram story for RCB. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/abJHown3QO — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) June 3, 2025

Smriti Mandhana's Instagram story for RCB. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ztXIUv8HpO — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) June 3, 2025

Mohammad Siraj's Instagram story for Virat Kohli & RCB. pic.twitter.com/RPiiUYL58M — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) June 3, 2025

Been a long wait, but the best stories are worth it! To win after 18 years takes more than talent 🏆 It takes belief, resilience and fire. Congrats @RCBTweets on a well-earned title. Massive congratulations to @imVkohli 🙌🏻 All these seasons, one team and belief in that one dream!… — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 3, 2025

Ee sala cup N̶a̶m̶d̶e̶

Ee sala cup Namdu



Congratulations RCB for your maiden IPL title. So happy for the GOAT @imVkohli One win that will remain with him for the lifetime @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/3DWdzIpxSl — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 3, 2025

Congratulations to @RCBTweets on their first-ever IPL title. Fitting that jersey no. 18 lifts the trophy in the 18th edition.



Well played and well deserved! 🏆 👏🏽



Well played to @PunjabKingsIPL as well for a well-fought season. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 3, 2025

