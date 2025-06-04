Why Rajat Patidar Was Key to RCB Winning IPL 2025; Andy Flower Explains

RCB’s head coach, Andy Flower, rightly praised Patidar for his composure under pressure.

Rajat Patidar has achieved what no other captain could – winning an IPL cup for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). After 18 years, RCB finally got their hands on that elusive trophy, under Patidar’s able leadership.

RCB’s head coach, Andy Flower, rightly praised Patidar for his composure under pressure, which was a feature of his captaincy throughout the competition. Pointing out how arduous it is to captain RCB, Flower revealed how Patidar excelled at his job in a team full of superstars.

“One of the most impressive things about what Rajat has done this year is, as an inexperienced captain, that he hasn’t been affected by it. Captaining RCB is a really tricky job. You can’t underestimate the calmness he showed in leading some really big players, a really big franchise, making good decisions out there in the middle under the pressure that RCB players play under.”

There were numerous moments when Patidar’s character was tested, and he showed his ability to make sound decisions under pressure and help his team. Obviously, it was a collective team effort, but his leadership certainly made a difference in the end.

Under Rajat Patidar, RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs to win IPL 2025

After being asked to bat first, RCB scored 190/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Virat Kohli top-scored 43 runs, while Rajat Patidar (26), Liam Livingstone (25), Jitesh Sharma (24), and Mayank Agarwal (24) made useful contributions.

ALSO READ:

They looked slightly under par after the innings, but their bowlers bowled exceptionally well to defend the total. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya took two wickets each, while Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, and Romario Shepherd dismissed a batter each.

Shashank Singh tried to take the game closer, but most of his shots came after the contest was done and dusted. Eventually, Punjab Kings (PBKS) fell short by six runs, as RCB ended their 18-year drought and lifted the cup for the first time.

Their celebrations after the win showed how desperate they were to cross the final hurdle. For Rajat Patidar, this can be a career-defining moment, for he took RCB to the cup on his maiden attempt when numerous other captains tried for several years, only to end with disappointment.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.