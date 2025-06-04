‘This Win Is As Much Yours…’: Virat Kohli Pays Tribute to RCB Legend AB de Villiers After Being Crowned IPL 2025 Champions

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli did not forget to pay tribute to one of the franchise’s biggest heroes – AB de Villiers, after they won the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) title, beating Punjab Kings in the final by six runs.

Notably, the Proteas was present in the stands during the final overs of the match and were amongst the first ones to congratulate Kohli after RCB won their elusive maiden title after 18 years. De Villiers have been a crucial player for RCB over the years but unfortunately could never win the IPL during his playing days.

Virat Kohli credits AB de Villiers

Nevertheless, Virat Kohli ensured to include AB in the celebrations and highlighted that his contributions for RCB are unmatchable.

Speaking after the win, Kohli said, “What ABD has done for the franchise is tremendous, told him ‘this win is as much yours as it is ours. I want you to celebrate with us’. He’s been the POTM most times in the franchise despite being retired for four years. Tells you the impact he’s had on the league, team and me. He deserves to be on the podium, lifting the cup.”

Virat Kohli and RCB write new chapter in history

‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ is not just a wishful chant anymore but has now turned into a reality. Virat Kohli and RCB have managed to get the monkey off their back and broken the longstanding jinx.

The 36-year-old is also the only player in IPL history to play for one franchise his whole career and Virat’s patience and loyalty were rewarded finally.

RCB, who were amongst the franchises to have never tasted success, have now written a new chapter in history after becoming the newest entrants in the champions’ list. Only Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are the three teams remaining to win the trophy yet.

