‘I Gave This Team My Youth, Prime, Experience’ – Full Transcript of Emotional Virat Kohli Speech After RCB Win IPL 2025 Title

Virat Kohli couldn’t hold back the tears. Eighteen years after he first wore the red of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the man who carried the weight of a million memes, headlines, hopes and heartbreaks finally had his moment — the IPL trophy in his hands.

“This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team,” he said, visibly emotional. “It’s been 18 long years. I’ve given this team my youth, prime, and experience. I’ve tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling.”

After the last ball was bowled in Ahmedabad, Virat Kohli fell to his knees. “Never thought this day would come. I was overcome with emotion. Gave each and every ounce of my energy and it’s an amazing feeling.”

Virat Kohli credits AB de Villiers for RCB legacy

Virat Kohli made sure to include one name that’s forever tied to RCB lore. “What AB de Villiers has done for the franchise is tremendous,” he said. “I told him, ‘This win is as much yours as it is ours. I want you to celebrate with us.’ He’s been the Player of the Match most times in the franchise despite being retired for four years. That tells you the impact he’s had on the league, the team, and me.”

On where the win ranks in his career, Virat Kohli didn’t mince words: “It’s right up there, if I have to be honest. I’ve had moments where I thought otherwise, but I stuck to this team. I always dreamt of winning it with them. And this is far more special than winning it with anyone else because my heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore.”

In an era of frequent franchise switches, Kohli’s unwavering loyalty stood out. “This is the team I’m going to play for till the last day that I play the IPL,” he reaffirmed. “Tonight, I’m going to sleep like a baby.”

He also reflected on what keeps him going, even as he approaches the twilight of his career. “There is an end date to our career. And by the time I hang up my boots, I want to sit at home and say I gave it everything I had. I can’t play as an impact player — I want to field 20 overs and make an impact. That’s the kind of player I’ve always been.”

ALSO READ:

Kohli credits current RCB group

The win, he said, was a product of belief and planning. “This management, this group of players has been outstanding. A lot of people questioned our tactics at the auction. But by day two, we were happy with what we had. We believed in this group. This win is for Bangalore. It’s for each and every one of the players, the families, and the whole management.”

Even amidst the celebrations, Kohli’s love for Test cricket stayed unwavering. “This is one of the best moments of my career. But it still marks five levels under Test cricket. That’s how much I love and value it. If you want to earn respect in world cricket, play Test cricket and give your heart and soul to it.”

In the end, it wasn’t just a title win. It was a full-circle moment. For Kohli. For RCB. And for every fan who dared to believe: Ee Sala Cup Namde was no longer a dream. It was real.

🗣🗣 My heart is for Bangalore, my soul is for Bangalore…this is the team I will play for until the last day that I play the IPL.



🎥 Virat Kohli, straight from the heart as a #TATAIPL champion ❤#RCBvPBKS | #Final | #TheLastMile | @imVkohli | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/4UI4yNKLuB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 3, 2025

Full Quotes of Virat Kohli speech

“This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It’s been 18 long years. I’ve given this team my youth, prime and experience. I’ve tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling. Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled. Gave each and every ounce of my energy and it’s an amazing feeling. What ABD has done for the franchise is tremendous, told him ‘this win is as much yours as it is ours. I want you to celebrate with us’. He’s been the POTM most times in the franchise despite being retired for four years. Tells you the impact he’s had on the league, team and me. He deserves to be on the podium, lifting the cup.

“Well, it’s right up there, if I have to be honest. As I said, I’ve given everything that I had for the last 18 years. I’ve stayed loyal to this team, no matter what. I’ve had moments where I thought otherwise, but I stuck to this team. I stood behind them, they stood behind me. And I always dreamt of winning it with them. And this is far more special than winning it with anyone else because my heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore. And as I said, this is the team I’m going to play for till the last day that I play the IPL. So this one is absolutely right up there because you know, as a sportsman, when you grind for something, and this is a very high intensity, high quality tournament, which is of great value in world cricket today. And I’m someone that wants to win the big tournaments, the big moments, and this one was missing. And tonight, I’m going to sleep like a baby.

“Well, I have an opportunity to play this game for not many years. So there is an end date to our career, as you know. And by the time that I hang up my boots, I want to sit at home and say I gave it everything I had. So I look for ways to improve. I can’t play as an impact player, I want to feel 20 overs and make an impact in the field. That’s the kind of player I have been. And God’s blessed me with that perspective, with the talent. And then you find different ways to help the team. This management, this group of players has been outstanding, to be honest. They’ve gotten the right kind of players, match winners, people who take the game on. In the auction, a lot of people questioned our tactics. But by day two, we were very happy with what we had. And we had a lot of confidence in the strength of this group. And I want to give a big shout out to this team. It would not have been possible without each and every one in the squad, in the playing XI, the management backing the players, keeping us positive throughout when the going got tough. So it’s everyone’s. I don’t want to stand here and talk about myself. There’s a lot that’s spoken about me already. This win is for Bangalore. And it’s for each and every one of the players, and the families, and the whole management as well.

“You know, this moment is right up there with the best moments I’ve had in my career. But it still marks five levels under Test cricket. That’s how much I value Test cricket. And that’s how much I love Test cricket. So I would just urge the youngsters coming through, to treat that format with respect. Because if you perform in Test cricket, you walk around anywhere in the world, people look you in the eye and shake your hand and say, well done, you played the game really well. So if you want to earn respect in World cricket all over, take up Test cricket, give your heart and soul to it. And when you walk out with wonders the other side, then you gain respect to the cricket world with legends like yourself. Melting our hearts on the field and off the field.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.