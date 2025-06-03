‘He Said To Change It Up’: Kyle Jamieson Credits THIS Punjab Kings Teammate for Plotting RCB Captain Rajat Patidar’s Wicket in IPL 2025 Final

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Kyle Jamieson put up a stellar bowling display, returning with a three-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) final tonight against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Kiwi managed to get the big wickets of RCB explosive opener Phil Salt, skipper Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone.

Jamieson also extended credit to his teammate Marcus Stoinis for plotting Rajat Patidar’s wicket. Kyle Jamieson trapped Patidar by bowling a slower delivery which dipped in. As the RCB captain tried to shuffle across and hit, he missed it and the ball crashed into his pads. The on-field decision was given out and replays later also confirmed that the impact was in front of middle and leg and the ball easily crashing onto the stumps.

Speaking on Patidar’s dismissal during the mid-innings break, the Kiwi revealed who was the mastermind behind it.

“The plan was bowling to the surface – it worked well for us two days ago here. For all the short balls, wickets came off full balls. For one of them, I’ve to give credit to Stoinis, he sort of said to chuck one into the blockhole. But yeah, generally, was trying to mix up. We thought of staying with the slow ball [to Patidar] but Stoinis said to change it up and go full and pace on.”

PBKS restrict RCB to a par 190 for 9 in 20 overs

Jamieson’s three wickets, alongside Arshdeep’s triple blow in the last over, helped PBKS set themselves a very gettable target of 191.

At the time of writing this report, Punjab have started their chase. The PBKS scoreboard read 52 for 1 in 6.1 overs with Josh Inglis and Prabhsimran Singh currently batting in the middle.

Both RCB and PBKS are fighting for their maiden IPL trophy today.

