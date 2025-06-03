[WATCH] Jitesh Sharma Hit Kyle Jamieson for Back-to-Back Sixes in a Crucial Cameo in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final

Jitesh set the momentum for death overs with out-of-the-box shots off Jamieson.

A rocky start and the slow innings of Virat Kohli disappointed the fans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Final against Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, the wicketkeeper played boldly with his 10-ball 24 cameo. During his blitzkrieg, Jitesh Sharma also smashed Kyle Jamieson for consecutive sixes in the death over.

Jitesh Sharma vs Kyle Jamieson

Jitesh played an audacious scoop shot off a short delivery on the first over of death. He didn’t even move across the stumps and instead bent low to scoop the ball cleanly over the fine leg boundary for six. It was a risky shot that could have ended badly, but it was executed perfectly.

After a wide on the next ball, he followed up with another big hit, this time stepping down the pitch to a length delivery and launching it high over long-off. Though it didn’t come off the middle of the bat, it had enough power to clear the ropes, showcasing Jitesh’s smart reading of the game and fearless approach in a high-stakes moment.

Before this knock in the summit clash, Jitesh had a strike rate of 196.26 in death overs. The Vidarbha batter lived up to the expectations with his fiery knock. He was dismissed by Vyshak after a missed slog. Jitesh’s fifth-wicket partnership of 36(12) with former PBKS batter Liam Livingstone propelled RCB’s score to 190/9 after the first innings.

RCB post 190/9 vs PBKS in IPL 2025 Final

The Bengaluru outfit got off to a shaky start after losing Phil Salt during the powerplay. Mayank Agarwal played a rather slow innings, managing 24 off 18 balls. Captain Rajat Patidar injected some momentum with a quickfire 26 off 16, but eventually succumbed to the mounting pressure. Virat Kohli struggled to take control of the innings, dealing mostly in singles and managing just three boundaries in his knock of 43 off 35 balls.

Former PBKS players Liam Livingstone (25 off 15) and Jitesh Sharma chipped in with valuable cameos, helping RCB post a respectable total. Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson were the standout bowlers, each claiming three wickets.

Now, just 20 overs separate the IPL from crowning a new champion.

