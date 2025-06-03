News
Australia Skipper Alyssa Healy Drops Bold Prediction Ahead of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘…Going to Steal It’: Australia Skipper Drops Bold Prediction Ahead of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 3, 2025 - 3 min read

IPL is set to have a new champion as RCB and PBKS clash in the Final tonight.

Australia Skipper Alyssa Healy Drops Bold Prediction Ahead of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final

Australia Women’s captain Alyssa Healy has made a bold prediction ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Final between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS). She has acknowledged the high altitude of this match as both teams chase an elusive trophy.

Healy has also pointed out that it will be more important for RCB to win the title as they have finished as the runners-up thrice in the tournament. On the other hand, PBKS (then Kings XI Punjab) made it to the summit clash only once in 2014 and lost it against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Since then this is their first IPL Playoffs and Final appearance.

“Neither team has obviously never won before. There’s going to be a little bit of panic at some point out there. RCB would really want to win, having come so close in the past,” she stressed.

Alyssa Healy Predicts Winner of IPL 2025 Final

The UP Warrioz skipper of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) felt that RCB may be suppressed under the pressure of expectations. The Bengaluru outfit is known especially for its huge fan base worldwide. Though the franchise has had a brilliant season throughout and also defeated the same opposition in Qualifier 1, the Australian batter is confident that PBKS will snatch the title in IPL 2025.

“I feel like all the pressure is on RCB to win this title. Especially with the way they have shaped up all the year. But Punjab are just going to come along and steal it from them,” stated Healy on the LiSTNR Sport podcast.

ALSO READ:

RCB vs PBKS: Road to IPL 2025 Final

RCB and PBKS both finished the IPL 2025 with 18 points in 14 league stage matches. Both of them defeated each other in their away games to draw their head-to-head record 1-1 in the league stage. Though PBKS edged RCB in the top place due to a better net run rate of +0.372, the Bengaluru outfit thrashed them by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to register a direct spot in the IPL 2025 Final.

However, Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS also made it to the IPL 2025 showdown by edging out the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 by five wickets. Shreyas’ scintillating 41-ball-87 at a blistering strike rate of 212.19 in that knockout clash helped them chase 203 in 19 overs.

Bengaluru and Punjab will clash for a final time tonight in Ahmedabad to decide a new IPL champion in its 18-year-long history.

