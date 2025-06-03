‘Be Sure That…’: AB de Villiers’ Message for Virat Kohli and RCB Fans Ahead of IPL 2025 Final vs Punjab Kings

RCB will take on the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Final tonight.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player AB de Villiers has sent a special message for his Bengaluru teammate Virat Kohli and the fans of the franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Final. De Villiers has stated that he will be present at the stadium to witness the majestic summit clash of RCB against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

“My message to Virat is to go out and enjoy and have fun out there. Put a smile on your face. I will be there watching you. Bring that trophy home. Enjoy every minute of it,” he said in a video shared by Star Sports.

Previously, the Bengaluru outfit had qualified for the IPL final thrice in 2009, 2011 and 2016. However, they had lost in all of them (against the Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad) and are still on quest for their maiden IPL title.

AB de Villiers’ message for RCB fans

The former South African batter is hopeful that the Men in Red will be able to finally end their 17-year-long wait for the elusive IPL trophy. De Villiers has urged all the RCB supporters to gear up for a massive final showdown and believes that this one will go their way.

“To the fans, just buckle up. It’s going to be a great final. It’s going to be one to remember, and just be sure that the boys will give their absolute best till the last ball,” he added.

Earlier, de Villiers came the closest to getting his hands on that prestigious tournament title under the leadership of the former RCB captain Virat Kohli in 2016. Both enjoyed a blazing form throughout the tournament. Kohli piled up 973 runs in 16 matches, including four centuries, which is still the highest by a batter in a single IPL edition.

De Villiers also notched up a huge tally of 687 runs in as many matches, including six fifty-plus scores and a hundred. Their 939-run partnership in that season is still the highest by any opening pairs in the history of this cash-rich league. However, a narrow eight-run loss against Hyderabad restricted them from achieving a fairytale finish.

RCB’s road to IPL 2025 final

Rajat Patidar and Co. finished the IPL 2025 league stage in second place, with nine victories in 14 matches. They registered a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS in Qualifier 1 to book a slot in the IPL 2025 Final.

However, RCB is set to face the same opposition following Punjab’s triumph over the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. The two sides in Red will go head-to-head in Ahmedabad tonight to put an end to their over-a-decade-long trophy drought.

