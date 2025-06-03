Will Tim David Play Today in the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final?

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final on June 3, one burning question remains: Will Tim David play today? The Australian finisher has missed RCB’s last two matches due to a hamstring injury. His availability could significantly impact RCB’s hopes of clinching their first IPL title.

RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Breaks Silence on Tim David

During the pre-final press interaction in Ahmedabad, RCB captain Rajat Patidar offered an update on Tim David’s injury status.

“Doctors are there. We will get to know this evening,” Patidar told reporters on June 2.

The comment confirms that RCB is closely monitoring David’s condition, but a final decision will only be made closer to match time. This uncertainty keeps both teams and fans guessing ahead of the high-stakes final.

What We Know from the RCB Practice Session Before IPL 2025 Final

Although Tim David was present at RCB’s final practice session, he did not bat, fueling speculation that he may not be fully fit. This comes despite him being spotted walking normally at Ahmedabad airport earlier, which had initially raised hopes of a return.

Typically, players recovering from hamstring injuries undergo a full fitness drill—including batting and sprinting—before being cleared for selection. The fact that David did not actively participate raises doubts about his match readiness. However, he was seen coming out of the team bus without a limp ahead of the IPL 2025 final.

Tim David is fit 👀

Tim David’s Form in IPL 2025

When fit, Tim David has been in explosive form this season. In just 9 innings, he has scored:

187 runs

Average: 62.33

62.33 Strike Rate: 185.14

185.14 Fifties: 1

1 Sixes: 14

He has consistently delivered late-innings acceleration, including cameos that turned matches in RCB’s favor. His absence in recent matches has forced RCB to reshuffle their middle and lower order, though the team has managed to win without him.

Why Tim David Is So Important for RCB

If fit, Tim David’s inclusion adds immense value:

Power-hitting at the death

Flexibility to bat anywhere from No. 5 to No. 7

Experience in pressure matches

In the IPL 2025 final, where margins will be tight and the pitch in Ahmedabad expected to favor batters early on, a finisher of his caliber could make the difference between RCB lifting the trophy or finishing second again.

Likely Playing XI If Tim David Is Not Fit

Here’s the probable RCB lineup for the final if David is not cleared to play:

Virat Kohli

Philip Salt

Mayank Agarwal

Rajat Patidar (c)

Jitesh Sharma (wk)

Liam Livingstone

Romario Shepherd

Krunal Pandya

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Yash Dayal

Josh Hazlewood

(Impact Player: Suyash Sharma)

If David is unavailable, RCB may continue with Livingstone, but might explore the possibility to play him slightly down the order as a finisher alongside Romario Shepherd, potentially altering their lower-order firepower and team balance. They’re unlikely to test someone new despite Livingstone’s failures in the final game of the tournament.

