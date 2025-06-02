News
Former CSK Star Predicts Shreyas Iyer Will Captain India in Multiple Formats
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘He’s That Good’: Former CSK Star Predicts Shreyas Iyer Will Captain India in Multiple Formats After Heroics Against Mumbai Indians in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 2, 2025 - 3 min read

Shreyas Iyer became the first captain to take three different teams to the IPL final.

Former CSK Star Predicts Shreyas Iyer Will Captain India in Multiple Formats

Punjab Kings (PBKS) reached the Indian Premier League (IPL) final for the first time in 11 years after beating Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025. Their captain played an excellent innings, scoring 87 not out from just 41 balls and helped his team win the match.

With this win, Shreyas Iyer became the first captain to take three different teams to the IPL final. He had earlier led Delhi Capitals in 2020 and won the title with KKR in 2024.

Robin Uthappa Backs Iyer for India Captaincy

After Iyer finished the match with a six against five-time champions Mumbai Indians, former CSK and India cricketer Robin Uthappa shared his thoughts on social media. He said Iyer is a top-quality player and believes he will soon captain the Indian team in more than one format. Uthappa has said this before and still strongly feels Iyer is the right choice to lead India in the future.

“I’ve said this time and again and I’ll say it AGAIN!! Iyer will captain India in multiple formats!! He has to!! He’s that good,” Uthappa wrote on X.

At present, Rohit Sharma leads India in ODIs, Shubman Gill is the Test captain, and Suryakumar Yadav leads the T20I side. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer’s consistent performances with the bat are making it increasingly difficult for the selectors to overlook him in either Tests or T20Is. Currently, Iyer features only in the ODI setup and was not picked for the upcoming Test or T20I series against England.

ALSO READ:

Standout IPL 2025 Season with Punjab Kings

Even though he was not picked, Shreyas Iyer played an important role in India’s unbeaten Champions Trophy run earlier this year. He has also done really well in IPL 2025, both as a batter and as captain of Punjab Kings.

Bought for a huge amount of INR 26.75 crore, the 30-year-old proved his worth with match-winning performances and smart leadership, helping PBKS reach the playoffs for the first time in more than 10 years.

