[WATCH] Shreyas Iyer Furious at Shashank Singh's Run-Out, Shows Anger Despite Punjab Kings Win Over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2
[WATCH] Shreyas Iyer Furious at Shashank Singh’s Run-Out, Shows Anger Despite Punjab Kings Win Over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Last updated: June 2, 2025

In the 17th over, Shashank Singh was run out after hitting the ball to mid-on.

[WATCH] Shreyas Iyer Furious at Shashank Singh’s Run-Out, Shows Anger Despite Punjab Kings Win Over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer played a brilliant unbeaten 87 off just 41 balls to guide his team to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final, as PBKS defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2.

But even after the win, he was clearly upset during the celebration at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Shreyas Iyer Unhappy with Shashank Singh’s Effort

During Punjab Kings’ big win over Mumbai Indians, one moment stood out for the wrong reasons. In the 17th over, Shashank Singh was run out after hitting the ball to mid-on. At first, it looked like he had made it safely to the non-striker’s end. But replays showed he was jogging and did not dive. Because of that, he was just short of the crease and had to walk back after scoring only two runs.

Captain Shreyas Iyer was upset because of the slow running. While the team was happy about winning, Iyer was seen telling Shashank off on the field. He pointed at him, looked angry, and said some strong words. The run out could have been avoided if Shashank had tried a little harder, and Shreyas was not pleased about it.

Shreyas Iyer’s 87* Leads Punjab Kings’ Successful Chase

In the match, Mumbai Indians batted first and scored 203 runs for 6 wickets in their 20 overs. Jonny Bairstow, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Naman Dhir all made useful contributions with the bat.

In reply, Punjab Kings chased down the target with six balls left. Captain Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a superb 87 not out. He got good support from Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis, and Nehal Wadhera, who all chipped in with important runs to help the team win.

Punjab Kings will now play Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will be a big game between two teams that have done very well this season. Both teams are still hoping to win their first-ever IPL trophy.

