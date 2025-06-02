News
Following a match-winning knock against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2, Shreyas Iyer exclaimed that he loves big occasions.
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘I Love Big Occasions’ – Shreyas Iyer After Powering Punjab Kings to IPL 2025 Final With a Composed Knock

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 2, 2025 - 3 min read

Iyer explained that he remains calm in big matches, which helps him achieve results in his favour.

Following a match-winning knock against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2, Shreyas Iyer exclaimed that he loves big occasions.

Following a match-winning knock against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2, Shreyas Iyer exclaimed that he loves big occasions. He explained that he remains calm in big matches, which helps him achieve results in his favour.

“I don’t know, to be honest. I love big occasions. I say to myself and my colleagues, the bigger the occasion, the calmer you are, and you’ll get the best results. Today I was focusing on my breathing rather than sweating it out.”

When Iyer came to bat, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) had lost both openers – Prabhsimran Singh (6) and Priyansh Arya (20) – and required a batter who could bat long and keep the run rate going. The PBKS captain did precisely that, as he churned out his best knock of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ALSO READ:

Iyer remained unbeaten on 87 in only 41 balls, including five boundaries and eight maximums, at a strike rate of 212.20. He stitched crucial partnerships with Josh Inglis and Nehal Wadhera and made the chase one-sided and closed it in the 19th over to power Punjab Kings into the final.

Shreyas Iyer becomes the first captain to lead three different IPL sides to the final

Shreyas Iyer’s leadership was one of the reasons why the Punjab Kings spent such a big sum in the IPL 2025 auction. He has revived PBKS’ fortunes by leading them into the final after 11 years – their last run to the final was in 2014.

Iyer has established himself as one of the most successful captains in the league, leading three different sides to the final. He led Delhi Capitals (DC) to the final in IPL 2020, where they suffered a defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Then, Iyer took Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third title last season, first in ten years. Now he has taken Punjab Kings to the final, becoming the first ever captain to take as many as three IPL teams to the final.

Even if PBKS don’t win the title, Iyer has stamped his authority as a leader and will soon be part of the leadership group of the national side. This season has also taken him close to a return to the national side in the shortest format, and Iyer has shown his capabilities as a batter and leader.

IPL 2025
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Shreyas Iyer
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

