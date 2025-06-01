News
[WATCH] Mumbai Indians Owner, Hardik Pandya Left in Despair After Trent Boult Drops a Sitter of Nehal Wadhera During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier Clash
[WATCH] Mumbai Indians Owner, Hardik Pandya Left in Despair After Trent Boult Drops a Sitter of Nehal Wadhera During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 2, 2025 - 2 min read
Mumbai Indians (MI) fast bowler Trent Boult cost his team a major opportunity after dropping a sitter of Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Nehal Wadhera during the decisive Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Qualifier 2.

The incident happened on the final ball of the 10th over. Boult dropped the catch at deep fine leg despite covering the ground after he ran to the left. The Kiwi even managed to get both fingers on it but eventually parried it onto the boundary.

At that time, Wadhera was batting on 13 and he eventually went on to score 48(29).

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

Punjab Kings outclass Mumbai Indians to seal IPL 2025 Final berth

Speaking about the PBKS vs MI match, Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front to help his side secure a berth in the IPL 2025 Final after 11 long years. The dynamic right-hander registered an unbeaten 87*(41) and saw his team over the finishing line as PBKS outclassed MI by five wickets.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians posted a towering total of 203 for 6, courtesy of some fiery knocks from Jonny Bairstow (38 off 24), Tilak Varma (44 off 29), Suryakumar Yadav (44 off 26) and Naman Dhir (37 off 18).

Despite the tall ask, PBKS showed strong character and now have a chance to win their elusive maiden IPL title. On the other hand, they have RCB, who are also vying for their first title and the summit clash promises to be a mouthwatering fixture.

