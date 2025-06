During Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav set a unique record against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Batting first in the penultimate clash of the IPL 2025, Surya walked in at No.4 to steady the ship after both openers, Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow, departed early. As he went on to make 44 off 26, he completed 700 runs.

Most runs by a non-opener in an IPL season 691* Suryakumar Yadav (2025) 687 AB de Villiers (2016) 684 Rishabh Pant (2018) 622 Kane Williamson (2018) 605 Suryakumar Yadav (2023) — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) June 1, 2025

More to follow…