How Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Brilliance Removed Danger-Man Rohit Sharma Cheaply During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Punjab Kings (PBKS) managed to make a crucial early breakthrough in the match against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Qualifier 2.

Courtesy of Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy brilliance, MI lost their star opener Rohit Sharma cheaply for eight in just the third over of the match.

To put things into perspective, after Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson bowled the first two overs respectively, Shreyas Iyer introduced Marcus Stoinis as early as the third over to take pace off the ball. The move worked almost immediately as the strip was damp, given it was under covers and that it rained just before the start of the game.

The Aussie bowled a 132ks length ball as Rohit picked it up with a flick only to found deep-backward square. Watch the video of the dismissal here.

Mumbai Indians make amends after Shreyas Iyer’s tactical brilliance

Speaking about the PBKS vs MI match, after the five-time winners lost Rohit, Jonny Bairstow and Tilak Varma made amends with a fiery 51-run stand off just 26 balls.

Bairstow, however, failed to convert his start into a big score, falling for 38 off 24 in the seventh over.

At the time of writing this report, the MI scoreboard read 71 for 2 in 7.2 overs with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma currently batting in the middle.

PBKS will need to make inroads at regular intervals and chip away at MI’s batting lineup, given they have solid depth of firepower.

This is a decisive clash for both teams as the winner will join Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final, slated for June 3.

