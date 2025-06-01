After Jasprit Bumrah, LSG Star to get his Surgery in New Zealand for recurring back troubles

This edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was a tough one for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who were plagued by injuries. A major blow came with the injury to Mayank Yadav, their young pace sensation. Despite having a solid power-hitting trio in Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran, the side lacked cohesion and ended seventh on the points table with just six wins in the tournament. Promising spinner Digvesh Rathi showed character and potential, but it wasn’t enough to turn things around. To make matters worse, captain Rishabh Pant had a forgettable season with the bat, adding to the team’s problems.

What happened to LSG Pacer Mayank Yadav?

One of the biggest setbacks for LSG was the unavailability of the Delhi bowler. After a breakout debut season in 2024, he grabbed headlines by clocking 156.7 kmph. He became the second Indian to bowl the second-fastest ball in the IPL. He also broke into the national team after his heroics in the IPL. Fans were eager to watch him take the field again. However, his back injury got in the way of his IPL 2025 season.

He had been sidelined well before the start of this IPL season. Although he managed to feature in two games for LSG, he was once again forced out after his injury resurfaced. During his short stint, he picked up two wickets against the Mumbai Indians and went wicketless against the Punjab Kings.

Now 22, Mayank is preparing to travel to New Zealand in the coming days to seek expert medical advice for his persistent back injury. According to sources, surgery is a possibility being considered for the young pacer.

The tearaway quick now seems to be following a path similar to Jasprit Bumrah, who had previously undergone treatment and surgery under the care of specialists in New Zealand. Even during Bumrah’s injury during the final Test of the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, his medical reports were sent to the same team of specialists in New Zealand for evaluation.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.