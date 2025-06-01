‘One of the Most Pristine Greats’: RCB Batting Coach Hails Virat Kohli Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

He has scored 614 runs in 14 matches this season.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already booked their slot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final with their eight-wicket victory over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1. RCB have made it to the IPL final after nine long years, since 2016. The team will look to finally end their trophy drought this season. Moreover, they will want to win it for their former captain Virat Kohli, who has been an integral part of the franchise for 18 years, since the inception of IPL in 2008.

Dinesh Karthik on Virat Kohli

RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik has praised their former captain, Kohli, for his extreme determination and work ethic. He has hailed the 36-year-old as the “most pristine greats of the game.” Further, the former RCB wicketkeeper-batter compared him with two of the legendary Basketball and Tennis players, Kobe Bryant and Novak Djokovic, for his fitness and unmatched consistency.

“Virat Kohli is one of the most pristine greats of the game. I’ve used the word pristine purely because of his work ethics. I think he’d be right up there with Kobe Bryant of the world, with Novak Djokovic. He’s worked so hard on things that is not seen on the screen is what makes him such a pure, unfiltered, unadulterated, high-quality performer,” he stated.

Kohli in IPL 2025

The former RCB skipper has had a brilliant season in this IPL 2025 so far. Kohli is one of the very few players who has played all the seasons of this cash-rich league so far. He has piled up 614 runs in 14 matches, including eight half-centuries (the most in this season), at a strike rate of 146.53. The batter is currently placed fifth in the highest run-scorers list of the IPL 2025 (Orange Cap). However, the 36-year-old was dismissed for a run-a-ball 12 in their Qualifier 1 clash against PBKS.

His franchise, RCB, has also had a brilliant season so far in this IPL 2025. With nine wins in 14 matches, they finished the league stage in second place. Moreover, Rajat Patidar and Co. have become the only team in IPL history to win all of their seven away matches in an edition.

However, Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS will lock horns against the Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 tonight. This exciting knock-out clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB will go head-to-head with the winners of this match in the IPL 2025 final on June 3 in the same stadium.

