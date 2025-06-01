‘Money Laundering and Hidden Transactions’ – Rajasthan Royals Accused Of Shocking Financial Misconduct

Rajasthan Royals (RR) had been banned for IPL spot-fixing allegations previously and did not compete in 2016 and 2017.

Raj Kundra, former co-owner of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) has made a shocking statement saying that he will release “documented evidence” regarding “serious financial misconduct” regarding the franchise. According to news agency IANS, Raj Kundra has decided to hold a press conference on June 2 where he will reveal the details of his claims.

Raj Kundra to drop a bombshell

“I will soon be releasing documented evidence exposing serious financial misconduct, money laundering through offshore structures and hidden transactions involving a key promoter of the Rajasthan Royals. This includes willful suppression of co-promoter rights and entitlements, pattern of deceit and manipulation in shareholder dealings. The truth will be shared soon, and the documents will speak for themselves,” the British-Indian businessman wrote on LinkedIn.

Raj Kundra and his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, had acquired a 11.7 per cent share in Rajasthan Royals in 2009. In 2013, the Delhi Police questioned Raj Kundra for his alleged involvement in betting amid the IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

ALSO READ:

In June 2013, he Raj Kundra confessed to the Delhi Police of placing bets on Rajasthan Royals via a bookie who was Kundra’s friend. Amid his involvement in the spot-fixing and betting controversy, Kundra sold his 11.7 per cent stake in Rajasthan Royals, ending his ties with the franchise.

Rajasthan Royals’ forgettable IPL 2025 campaign

The Sanju Samson-led side endured a forgettable IPL 2025 season as they finished in ninth place with just eight points from 14 matches.

They finished only ahead of 10th-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who also finished with eight points from 14 matches with just the Net Run Rate (NRR) separating the two sides. Rajasthan Royals have not won the IPL title since clinching it in the maiden season in 2008.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.