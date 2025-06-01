News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘Money Laundering and Hidden Transactions’ – Rajasthan Royals Accused Of Shocking Financial Misconduct

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 1, 2025 - 2 min read

Rajasthan Royals (RR) had been banned for IPL spot-fixing allegations previously and did not compete in 2016 and 2017.

Raj Kundra, former co-owner of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) has made a shocking statement saying that he will release “documented evidence” regarding “serious financial misconduct” regarding the franchise. According to news agency IANS, Raj Kundra has decided to hold a press conference on June 2 where he will reveal the details of his claims.

Raj Kundra to drop a bombshell

“I will soon be releasing documented evidence exposing serious financial misconduct, money laundering through offshore structures and hidden transactions involving a key promoter of the Rajasthan Royals. This includes willful suppression of co-promoter rights and entitlements, pattern of deceit and manipulation in shareholder dealings. The truth will be shared soon, and the documents will speak for themselves,” the British-Indian businessman wrote on LinkedIn.

Raj Kundra and his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, had acquired a 11.7 per cent share in Rajasthan Royals in 2009. In 2013, the Delhi Police questioned Raj Kundra for his alleged involvement in betting amid the IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

ALSO READ:

In June 2013, he Raj Kundra confessed to the Delhi Police of placing bets on Rajasthan Royals via a bookie who was Kundra’s friend. Amid his involvement in the spot-fixing and betting controversy, Kundra sold his 11.7 per cent stake in Rajasthan Royals, ending his ties with the franchise.

Rajasthan Royals’ forgettable IPL 2025 campaign

The Sanju Samson-led side endured a forgettable IPL 2025 season as they finished in ninth place with just eight points from 14 matches.

They finished only ahead of 10th-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who also finished with eight points from 14 matches with just the Net Run Rate (NRR) separating the two sides. Rajasthan Royals have not won the IPL title since clinching it in the maiden season in 2008.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL
IPL 2025
Raj Kundra
Rajasthan Royals
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

'One of the Most Pristine Greats': RCB Batting Coach Dinesh Karthik Hails Virat Kohli Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

‘One of the Most Pristine Greats’: RCB Batting Coach Hails Virat Kohli Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

He has scored 614 runs in 14 matches this season.
6:20 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former IPL-winning Captain David Warner Backs RCB to Clinch Their Maiden Trophy in IPL 2025

Former IPL-winning Captain Backs RCB to Clinch Their Maiden Trophy in IPL 2025

RCB have sealed a slot in the IPL 2025 final by winning the Qualifier 1.
4:59 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former India Batter Shikhar Dhawan Predicts THIS Franchise to Clinch IPL 2025 Title Ahead of Qualifier 2

Former India Batter Predicts THIS Franchise to Clinch IPL 2025 Title Ahead of Qualifier 2

The winner of Qualifier 2 will face RCB in the IPL 2025 final.
3:32 pm
Sreejita Sen
deepak chahar mumbai indians pbks vs mi ipl 2025 qualifier 2

Will Deepak Chahar Play In PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2?

The pacer didn't feature in previous match due to a hamstring issue
1:22 pm
Samarnath Soory
PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians' batting unit is also powerful, so they should win the contest.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction Qualifier 2 Today, Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Impact Players, and Pitch Report

12:24 pm
Darpan Jain
PBKS vs MI Playing 11 today IPL 2025 Match Qualifier 2

PBKS vs MI Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Today IPL 2025 Match Qualifier 2

Punjab Kings might make a change to their playing XI.
12:20 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.