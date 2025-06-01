PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Weather Report: Latest Ahmedabad Rain Updates, Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report for IPL 2025 Clash for Finals

The weather is a big topic ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 2 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This match will decide who plays Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. There was some light rain the day before the game, which raised some concerns, but the forecast for June 1 looks good. The skies are expected to be clear, and there’s no big chance of rain during the match.

Latest Ahmedabad weather (May 17) at 9:00 AM IST: Not Raining

PBKS vs MI Weather Report: Will Ahmedabad Rain Spoil the Party

As per the latest updates, the weather looks mostly fine for the match. There is a 42% chance of light rain and an 8% chance of thunderstorms in the evening, but nothing major is expected. The temperature will be around 32 to 34°C, with humidity around 50%. Even if there’s a brief shower, a full match is still likely without any major interruptions.

What Happens If PBKS vs MI Is Washed Out?

If the match gets washed out due to rain, it will be good news for Punjab Kings (PBKS). Since they finished at the top of the league stage standings, they will qualify for the IPL 2025 final if no play is possible. Their higher ranking gives them the advantage in case of a washout.

What It Means for Mumbai Indians?

A washout would be a big blow for Mumbai Indians. Since they finished fourth in the league stage, they will be eliminated if the match is abandoned due to rain. Punjab Kings, who topped the league table, will qualify for the final in that case.

Narendra Modi Stadium Weather: Historical Context

The Narendra Modi Stadium has seen rain interruptions in previous IPL seasons as well. Last year, Gujarat Titans’ home game against Kolkata Knight Riders had to be abandoned due to rain. In IPL 2023, the final was also affected by rain. No play was possible on the scheduled day, and the match had to be pushed to the reserve day. Even on the reserve day, rain caused further delays, and although a result was achieved, the match was not a full 20-over game.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The match is likely to be played on a red soil pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This surface usually suits batters, as the ball comes on nicely and offers good bounce. Fast bowlers could also find some help early in the innings due to the extra bounce.

Chasing has not been easy at this ground, as teams batting first have won six out of seven matches this season. So, the team that wins the toss might choose to bat first. A score of around 190 could be a good and challenging total on this pitch.

IPL 2025 Shortened Match Conditions

🕒 Extra Time : Matches can be extended by up to 120 minutes if there’s a delay or interruption.

: Matches can be extended by up to if there’s a delay or interruption. ⏱️ Sequence for Using Extra Time : Use the 120-minute buffer Use time set aside for strategic timeouts Shorten the break between innings (if needed)

: 📉 When Are Overs Cut Down? If a full game can’t fit into the available time (including the extra hour), overs will start being reduced.

🔢 Overs Calculation Rate : Reduced overs are calculated at a pace of 14.11 overs per hour of time left.

: ✅ Minimum Overs Needed : At least 5 overs per side must be played for a result to count.

: 🌧️ Interrupted Games : If rain affects the match, the DLS method will be used to decide the outcome.

: ❌ If Game Can’t Be Finished : If even a 5-over game can’t happen, the match ends with no result, PBKS will go through to the final due to their higher position in the league stage.

:

PBKS vs MI Playing XI: Likely Teams For IPL Match Today

PBKS XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak (likely impact player)

MI XI: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson, Ashwani Kumar (likely impact player)

PBKS vs MI Weather: Final Verdict

With so much at stake, fans, teams, and fantasy players are keeping a close eye on the weather for the PBKS vs MI match. There could be some rain in the evening, but the game is still expected to be completed. While a shorter match is possible, it’s more likely that the full game will be played.

