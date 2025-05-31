Is Suryakumar Yadav Fit To Play IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 vs PBKS After Injury Scare During Eliminator?

SKY is Mumbai Indians' top run-getter and second in line for the Orange Cap this season.

During the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs the Mumbai Indians (MI) clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Eliminator, Suryakumar Yadav seemed uncomfortable during the second innings. The medical staff was called to the field for Suryakumar’s back issue. Though MI won the Eliminator and are now headed to face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, the batter’s injury has sparked concerns over his fitness.

Is Suryakumar Yadav fit to play Qualifier 2?

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene addressed the concerns over Suryakumar’s fitness for the mega-important match tomorrow.

“I think these are just a few minor issues that can be managed with some bandaging and rest. I noticed some of the boys getting treatment,” Jayawardene said during the pre-match press conference.

The IPL tourney started mid-March, more than two months ago. The former Sri Lankan player noted how hectic it can get for some players. He then cracked a joke about the players’ dedication

“We’re aware of the demanding schedule, but everyone is in good health and fit. Don’t be concerned about these small niggles. I haven’t received any reports from the physios, and I’m confident that even if they had to play on one leg, these players would still give their all. So, don’t worry,” he added.

The Mumbai-born batter has emerged as the top run-scorer for his franchise. In 15 matches, he has piled up 673 runs at an impressive average of 67.30 and a strike rate of 167.83. His explosive run includes five half-centuries. His lowest score in the last 10 innings is 26, which further highlights his consistent form this season. Currently, he sits second in the Orange Cap race, trailing GT’s Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 759 runs. If Mumbai advances to the Final, SKY will have two more opportunities to surpass that tally.

MI are one step away from IPL 2025 Final

After beating GT in Mullanpur, Hardik Pandya & Co. are en route to Ahmedabad to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2. The winner of this match will face the other finalists, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in the IPL 2025 Final at the same venue.

The Mumbai Indians already boast a cabinet filled with five IPL trophies, however, they are yet to win under Hardik’s captaincy. On the other hand, PBKS and RCB are still chasing their maiden title. Punjab have reached the final just once in 2014, where they fell short against the Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB, meanwhile, came agonisingly close in 2016, losing the final to Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was a heartbreak that denied them a fairytale ending to their campaign.

