News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Is Suryakumar Yadav Fit To Play Qualifier 2 vs PBKS After Injury Scare During Eliminator in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Is Suryakumar Yadav Fit To Play IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 vs PBKS After Injury Scare During Eliminator?

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: May 31, 2025 - 3 min read

SKY is Mumbai Indians' top run-getter and second in line for the Orange Cap this season.

Is Suryakumar Yadav Fit To Play Qualifier 2 vs PBKS After Injury Scare During Eliminator in IPL 2025

During the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs the Mumbai Indians (MI) clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Eliminator, Suryakumar Yadav seemed uncomfortable during the second innings. The medical staff was called to the field for Suryakumar’s back issue. Though MI won the Eliminator and are now headed to face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, the batter’s injury has sparked concerns over his fitness.

Is Suryakumar Yadav fit to play Qualifier 2?

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene addressed the concerns over Suryakumar’s fitness for the mega-important match tomorrow.

“I think these are just a few minor issues that can be managed with some bandaging and rest. I noticed some of the boys getting treatment,” Jayawardene said during the pre-match press conference.

The IPL tourney started mid-March, more than two months ago. The former Sri Lankan player noted how hectic it can get for some players. He then cracked a joke about the players’ dedication

“We’re aware of the demanding schedule, but everyone is in good health and fit. Don’t be concerned about these small niggles. I haven’t received any reports from the physios, and I’m confident that even if they had to play on one leg, these players would still give their all. So, don’t worry,” he added.

The Mumbai-born batter has emerged as the top run-scorer for his franchise. In 15 matches, he has piled up 673 runs at an impressive average of 67.30 and a strike rate of 167.83. His explosive run includes five half-centuries. His lowest score in the last 10 innings is 26, which further highlights his consistent form this season. Currently, he sits second in the Orange Cap race, trailing GT’s Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 759 runs. If Mumbai advances to the Final, SKY will have two more opportunities to surpass that tally.

ALSO READ: 

MI are one step away from IPL 2025 Final

After beating GT in Mullanpur, Hardik Pandya & Co. are en route to Ahmedabad to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2. The winner of this match will face the other finalists, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in the IPL 2025 Final at the same venue.

The Mumbai Indians already boast a cabinet filled with five IPL trophies, however, they are yet to win under Hardik’s captaincy. On the other hand, PBKS and RCB are still chasing their maiden title. Punjab have reached the final just once in 2014, where they fell short against the Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB, meanwhile, came agonisingly close in 2016, losing the final to Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was a heartbreak that denied them a fairytale ending to their campaign.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

GT vs MI
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Playoffs
Mahela Jayawardene
Mumbai Indians
PBKS vs MI
Suryakumar Yadav
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

Punjab Kings face Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2.

3 Punjab Kings Players Who Can Pose a Serious Challenge to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 

Punjab Kings are coming on the back of a loss against the finalists, RCB.
9:08 pm
Sandip Pawar
MI Team News for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Will Mumbai Indians Drop Richard Gleeson Would We See Playing XI Changes

MI Team News for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Will Mumbai Indians Drop Richard Gleeson? Would We See Playing XI Changes?

Mumbai Indians will face Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2.
6:49 pm
Sagar Paul
Shubman Gill Responds to Criticism on Not Shaking Hands With Hardik Pandya During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

Shubman Gill Responds to Criticism on Not Shaking Hands With Hardik Pandya During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans to move one step closer to the IPL 2025 Final.
7:20 pm
Disha Asrani
RCB Team News for IPL 2025 Final

RCB Team News for IPL 2025 Final: Who Bats At No.3? Will Tim David Play? Will Liam Livingstone Be Benched?

RCB have reached the IPL Final for the first time since 2016.
6:01 pm
Disha Asrani
arshdeep singh pbks punjab kings ipl 2025 playoffs

PBKS Team News for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Will Yuzvendra Chahal Return vs Mumbai Indians? Will Azmatullah Omarzai Be Benched?

Punjab Kings lost the Qualifier 1 to RCB by eight wickets
4:45 pm
Samarnath Soory
Delhi Capitals (DC) won seven out of 14 games in the IPL 2025.

4 Auction Targets for Delhi Capitals (DC) Next Year To Fill Team Gaps After IPL 2025 Exit

They finished fifth on the IPL 2025 table with 15 points.
3:44 pm
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.