Shubman Gill Responds to Criticism on Not Shaking Hands With Hardik Pandya During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator
Disha Asrani
Last updated: May 31, 2025 - 1 min read
During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Eliminator, the captains of Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI), Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, noticeably skipped the customary handshake at the coin toss. After Pandya won the toss, the two paused and exchanged glances but did not greet each other.

This led to rumours flying about the differences between the two Indian players.

However, earlier today, Gill brushed off all the chatter by posting an Instagram story with Hardik.

Here is the photo uploaded by Gill.

More to follow…

