News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
RCB Team News for IPL 2025 Final
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Team News for IPL 2025 Final: Who Bats At No.3? Will Tim David Play? Will Liam Livingstone Be Benched?

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: May 31, 2025 - 5 min read

RCB have reached the IPL Final for the first time since 2016.

RCB Team News for IPL 2025 Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are enjoying a dream campaign in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After a sensational win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), RCB ended the league stage in the second position of the points table. They then beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 to reach the IPL Final for the first time in nine years. That agonising match in 2016 was held at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. It had all the makings of a fairytale finish, but they fell short by the narrowest of margins, suffering a heartbreaking defeat.

Now, as they prepare to step onto the field for the IPL 2025 final on June 3 in Ahmedabad, hopes are high. But before they chase glory, there are several talking points the team needs to address.

Is Tim David fit to play?

All-rounder Tim David succumbed to a hamstring pull during RCB’s second-last league fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He didn’t feature in RCB’s next two games against LSG and PBKS. While reaching Ahmedabad for the summit clash on June 3, David was seen limping on the airport premises. Hamstring pulls usually take longer to heal. However, his absence from the last clash may be just a precaution to keep him fully fit for the final.

In nine innings with the bat, the Aussie star has been an enforcer for RCB, collecting 187 runs at a strike rate of 185.14. Though he has made just one fifty, he has played crucial cameos down the order to save RCB from close losses. He is yet to bowl in the league.

Will RCB bench Liam Livingstone for IPL 2025 Final?

The English all-rounder has been in abysmal form this season. Liam Livingstone has played nine games for RCB so far. In his seven outings with the bat, Livi has collected just 87 runs. He has been dismissed twice for a duck and twice on single-digit scores. Moreover, his top score of 54 came in a losing cause against the Gujarat Titans. With the balls, Livi has taken only two wickets.

Poor form may rule Livingstone out of the RCB Playing 11 for the IPL 2025 Final. If Tim David is fit to play, Livingstone will be replaced. If not, Manoj Bhandage may get another chance.

ALSO READ:

Who Will Bat at No.3?

Another tough decision for RCB to make would be who will walk in after the first wicket falls. However, the franchise would like to stick to the basics and avoid making too many changes for the pressure-packed match. Skipper Rajat Patidar has a strike rate of 165.21 at No.4, which drops to 145.40 at No.3 in IPL matches. With similar averages at both positions, Patidar is likely to retain the No. 4 spot, as he did so with Devdutt Padikkal in the mix.

Mayank Agarwal is expected to continue batting at No.3, just as he did in Qualifier 1. Monk has managed only 24 runs from four innings at No.4, while the Bengaluru batter has scored 525 runs in 26 IPL outings at the No.3 position. He will look to maintain his solid form from that familiar spot.

Will Phil Salt be available for IPL 2025 Final?

Reportedly, Phil Salt is expecting a baby. With just three more days to go, the English opener’s presence in the playing XI is uncertain. Salt has been RCB’s aggressor at the top. Opening the innings alongside Virat Kohli, Salt has made 387 runs in 12 innings. His average of 35.18 and strike rate of 175.90 have helped RCB with strong starts. In the process, Salt has made four half-centuries.

When he missed two matches due to the flu, his national teammate Jacob Bethell took the responsibility. However, Bethell is now off to national duties. If Salt misses the summit clash, RCB may hand a debut to Tim Seifert.

Will RCB use an extra bowler in Nuwan Thushara?

Nuwan Thushara was added to the RCB Playing 11 after Lungi Ngidi’s departure to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Though Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani was announced as Ngidi’s replacement, the Sri Lankan pacer got a chance against LSG. His spell of 1/26 in a high-scoring clash was quite impressive.

The discussions at the RCB HQ may sound something like, Thushara will be used as an extra bowler while Bhandage may get a chance in place of an overseas all-rounder. However, if David is fit, the overseas mix will then include Salt, Romario Shepherd, and Josh Hazlewood.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Playoffs
Liam Livingstone
mayank agarwal
Nuwan Thushara
Phil Salt
Rajat Patidar
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Tim David
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

Shubman Gill Responds to Criticism on Not Shaking Hands With Hardik Pandya During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

Shubman Gill Responds to Criticism on Not Shaking Hands With Hardik Pandya During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

6:15 pm
Disha Asrani
arshdeep singh pbks punjab kings ipl 2025 playoffs

PBKS Team News for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Will Yuzvendra Chahal Return vs Mumbai Indians? Will Azmatullah Omarzai Be Benched?

Punjab Kings lost the Qualifier 1 to RCB by eight wickets
4:45 pm
Samarnath Soory
Delhi Capitals (DC) won seven out of 14 games in the IPL 2025.

4 Auction Targets for Delhi Capitals (DC) Next Year To Fill Team Gaps After IPL 2025 Exit

They finished fifth on the IPL 2025 table with 15 points.
3:44 pm
Sandip Pawar
Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene has lavished praise on the youngster Ashwani Kumar, who has been impressive in IPL 2025.

‘Handled Every Challenge’ – Mumbai Indians Rookie Gets Praise After Fulfilling Key Role in IPL 2025

He has nine wickets at an average of 19.66 and an 11 strike rate in six outings, including a four-wicket haul.
3:10 pm
Darpan Jain
Rating Gujarat Titans (GT) Player Performances in IPL 2025 Sai Sudharsan Gets 10

Rating Gujarat Titans (GT) Player Performances in IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan Gets 10/10, Overseas Star 3/10

It could have been a more memorable season for GT.
2:45 pm
Sagar Paul
Former Mumbai Indians Player Aaron Finch Decodes Yorker off Jasprit Bumrah to Dismiss Washington Sundar in IPL 2025 Eliminator

Impossible to Negotiate: Former Mumbai Indians Player Decodes Yorker off Jasprit Bumrah to Dismiss Washington Sundar in IPL 2025 Eliminator

Mumbai Indians will take on the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2.
2:17 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.