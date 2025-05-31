Rating Gujarat Titans (GT) Player Performances in IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan Gets 10/10, Overseas Star 3/10

It could have been a more memorable season for GT.

Gujarat Titans (GT) were knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after losing the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs. They had a strong start to the tournament and were in good form during the league stage. GT won nine of their first 12 matches and were on top of the points table, looking set to finish in the top two. However, back-to-back losses against LSG and CSK pushed them down to third place. This meant they had to play the Eliminator instead of Qualifier 1.

Until their 12th match, Gujarat played well in both batting and bowling. Their top order batters were in great touch, and the pace bowlers also did a good job. However, things did not go their way in the last three matches, which included two league games and the Eliminator. Ultimately, it ended their hopes of progressing further. It could have been a more memorable season for GT.

Take a look at how GT players performed this season.

Shubman Gill – 8/10

Skipper Shubman Gill had a good season for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, scoring 650 runs in 15 matches at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 155.87. He hit six fifties during the season. Although his last three innings did not go as he would have liked, it was still a solid campaign overall. Gill was a key part of GT’s top order and formed a strong opening partnership with Sai Sudharsan, which played a big role in the team’s success during the league stage.

Sai Sudharsan -10/10

Sai Sudharsan was the best batter for the Gujarat Titans this season. He had an outstanding campaign, scoring 759 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.21 and a strike rate of 156.17. He hit one century and six half-centuries, and like Shubman Gill, played a key role at the top of the order for GT. If the team went through the Playoffs, Sudharsan would’ve won the Orange Cap.

Jos Buttler – 8/10

Jos Buttler was another key performer for the Gujarat Titans this season. He scored 538 runs in 13 innings at an impressive average of 59.77 and a strike rate of 163.03, including five half-centuries. However, he missed the crucial Eliminator match as he returned to England for the ODI series against the West Indies. GT felt his absence, as his experience and form at the top could have made a big difference instead of his replacement, Kusal Mendis.

Sherfane Rutherford – 6/10

Sherfane Rutherford had a decent season for the Gujarat Titans in the middle order. He scored 291 runs in 11 matches at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 157.29. While his numbers may not look big, he made important contributions with quick cameos. GT’s top three batters were in great form throughout the season, which meant Rutherford often got fewer balls to face.

Shahrukh Khan – 5/10

The same goes for Shahrukh Khan this season. He did not get many chances or balls to face. Shahrukh scored 179 runs in 11 innings at an average of 29.83 and an impressive strike rate of 179.00, including one fifty. But when GT’s top order failed in the last three matches, Shahrukh, having had limited time in the middle throughout the season, couldn’t make the impact the team had hoped for.

Rahul Tewatia – 4/10

Rahul Tewatia played the finisher’s role for GT this season but had limited opportunities with the bat. He faced only 59 balls across 12 innings and scored 99 runs at a strike rate of 167.79. While his role was to finish games, it would have been ideal for GT if he had managed to take them over the line in the Eliminator.

ALSO READ:

Rashid Khan – 3/10

Rashid Khan had a below-par season for GT in IPL 2025. He picked up only nine wickets in 15 matches and struggled with his economy, conceding runs at 9.34 per over, which is much higher than the standards he has set over the years.

Washington Sundar – 6/10

Washington Sundar did a decent job for GT this season despite limited opportunities. He featured in only six matches, scoring 133 runs at a strike rate of 166.25. With the ball, he bowled 65 deliveries and picked up two wickets.

Prasidh Krishna – 9/10

Prasidh Krishna was the best bowler for GT this season, finishing with 25 wickets in 15 matches at an economy rate of 8.27. He was brilliant throughout the league stage, consistently picking up wickets. However, he would be a bit disappointed with his performances in the last three matches, where he went for runs just like the rest of the bowling unit.

Mohammed Siraj – 6/10

Mohammed Siraj had a decent first season with GT, taking 16 wickets in 15 matches at an economy rate of 9.24. He started the season well but had an inconsistent run overall, going wicketless in several games, especially during the final stages of the tournament.

Gerald Coetzee – 3/10

Gerald Coetzee had a disappointing season for GT, picking up just two wickets in the four matches he played. Although he got limited opportunities, he couldn’t make much of an impact. He also dropped a crucial catch of Rohit Sharma in the Eliminator, which proved costly for the team.

Kagiso Rabada – 3/10

Kagiso Rabada played only four matches for GT this season and managed to take just two wickets. His economy rate of 11.57 was quite expensive, and he failed to perform as expected. He also missed a month of the IPL due to a suspension related to recreational drug use.

Arshad Khan – 5/10

Arshad Khan played nine matches for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 and picked up six wickets with an economy rate of 10.33. While his overall numbers may not look great, he did well in parts, especially during the league stage, where he took some important wickets for the team.

Sai Kishore – 7/10

Sai Kishore was the best spinner for the Gujarat Titans this season and their second-highest wicket-taker. He took 19 wickets in 15 matches with an economy rate of 9.25. He bowled only 255 balls this season as he bowled just one or two overs in a match.

Ishant Sharma – 3/10

Ishant Sharma played seven matches this season and took four wickets. His economy rate was also high at 11.18.

Kusal Mendis – 1/10

Kusal Mendis played only one match this season as a replacement for Jos Buttler in the playoffs. He could not make much impact, dropping two catches and getting out by a hit wicket.

