News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Did Gujarat Titans and With Sai Sudharsan Mess Up the Run-Chase Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Eliminator
indian-premier-league-ipl

Did Gujarat Titans and With Sai Sudharsan Mess Up the Run-Chase Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Eliminator?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 31, 2025 - 3 min read

Sudharsan was dismissed for 81 off 49 balls in the 16th over by Richard Gleeson.

Did Gujarat Titans and With Sai Sudharsan Mess Up the Run-Chase Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Eliminator

Sai Sudharsan had a brilliant season for Gujarat Titans (GT) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, and he ended it on a high note with another impressive performance in the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 30. The 23-year-old left-hander became the youngest player ever to score 700 runs in a single IPL season, breaking the previous record held by his teammate Shubman Gill.

Sudharsan scored a fluent 80 off 51 balls in the match, taking his total tally this season to 759 runs. That made him only the fifth player in IPL history to score 750 or more runs in a single season, joining elite names like Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, David Warner, and Shubman Gill.

Sai Sudharsan Missed Chances to Attack Key Bowlers

Despite Sai Sudharsan’s strong start, questions were raised about how Gujarat Titans handled the run-chase. He raced to 59 off just 31 balls by the 8th over but slowed down afterward, scoring only 21 runs from the next 18 balls. During his partnership with Washington Sundar, Gujarat looked in control and had a real chance to chase down the target. However, as Sudharsan’s scoring rate dipped, the momentum began to shift.

He missed opportunities to attack bowlers like Ashwani Kumar, who bowled a few overs in the middle phase. With Jasprit Bumrah having two overs left later in the innings, many felt that GT should have taken more calculated risks earlier, especially against the weaker bowlers. In the end, Sudharsan was dismissed for 81 off 49 balls in the 16th over by Richard Gleeson, and the pressure of the chase became too much for Gujarat to handle.

ALSO READ:

Committed to Becoming a Better T20 Player

With Gujarat now knocked out, Sudharsan’s IPL 2025 campaign has come to an end. Speaking after the match, he said that playing for India is a dream he hopes to fulfil, but right now, he’s focused on improving his game. He admitted that there are still areas he needs to work on as a T20 batter and that he’s committed to becoming a more complete player before thinking about national selection. When the time comes, he promised to give his best for the country.

“I mean, playing for the country is obviously a dream for everybody, so I would love to do that. But I’m not thinking on those lines because if you see about the season, I have a lot of things to improve as a T20 batter. There are so many facets of the game, or so many sectors I should improve when I play T20 again. So I’m focusing more on that. Of course, when I get an opportunity, I will give my best for the country,” he said.

Sai Sudharsan is currenty the top run-scorer of IPL 2025 and holds the Orange Cap. He has been a key player for Gujarat Titans, scoring 759 runs at an average of 55.4. He hit five fifties and also scored a match-winning 108 not out against Delhi Capitals.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

GT vs MI
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Eliminator
Sai Sudharsan
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer William O’Rourke endured another tough outing on his T20 Blast debut for Yorkshire last night.

Days After Hammering From RCB, LSG Pacer Continues To Leak Runs in T20 Blast

It was his second-most expensive spell of his T20 career.
10:47 am
Darpan Jain
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Dewald Brevis was at his threatening best during his T20 Blast debut last night.

6 Sixes in Fiery Knock: CSK Youngster Signed in IPL 2025 Continues Prolific Form in T20 Blast

He scored 68 runs in only 32 deliveries, comprising four boundaries and six maximums.
9:55 am
Darpan Jain
RCB coach Andy Flower has won multiple titles in T20 cricket around the globe.

The Secret Ammunition Behind RCB Racing To Final of IPL 2025 

RCB hammered Punjab Kings to reach the IPL 2025 final.
8:31 am
Sandip Pawar
MI skipper Hardik Pandya reveals why he bowled out Jasprit Bumrah early in IPL 2025 Eliminator win over GT

‘It Was Important That…’: MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Reveals Why He Bowled Out Jasprit Bumrah Early in IPL 2025 Eliminator Win Over GT

MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah finished with figures of 1/27 from four overs against GT.
1:01 am
Vishnu PN

[WATCH] Ego Clash Between Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator? Video Goes Viral

Gujarat Titans are taking on Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 in Mullanpur.
12:03 am
Vishnu PN
[WATCH] Brainfade From Kusal Mendis; Commits Bizarre Hit-Wicket in Must-Win IPL 2025 Eliminator Against Mumbai Indians

[WATCH] Brainfade From Kusal Mendis; Commits Bizarre Hit-Wicket in Must-Win IPL 2025 Eliminator Against Mumbai Indians

10:52 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.