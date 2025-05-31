Did Gujarat Titans and With Sai Sudharsan Mess Up the Run-Chase Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Eliminator?

Sudharsan was dismissed for 81 off 49 balls in the 16th over by Richard Gleeson.

Sai Sudharsan had a brilliant season for Gujarat Titans (GT) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, and he ended it on a high note with another impressive performance in the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 30. The 23-year-old left-hander became the youngest player ever to score 700 runs in a single IPL season, breaking the previous record held by his teammate Shubman Gill.

Sudharsan scored a fluent 80 off 51 balls in the match, taking his total tally this season to 759 runs. That made him only the fifth player in IPL history to score 750 or more runs in a single season, joining elite names like Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, David Warner, and Shubman Gill.

Sai Sudharsan Missed Chances to Attack Key Bowlers

Despite Sai Sudharsan’s strong start, questions were raised about how Gujarat Titans handled the run-chase. He raced to 59 off just 31 balls by the 8th over but slowed down afterward, scoring only 21 runs from the next 18 balls. During his partnership with Washington Sundar, Gujarat looked in control and had a real chance to chase down the target. However, as Sudharsan’s scoring rate dipped, the momentum began to shift.

He missed opportunities to attack bowlers like Ashwani Kumar, who bowled a few overs in the middle phase. With Jasprit Bumrah having two overs left later in the innings, many felt that GT should have taken more calculated risks earlier, especially against the weaker bowlers. In the end, Sudharsan was dismissed for 81 off 49 balls in the 16th over by Richard Gleeson, and the pressure of the chase became too much for Gujarat to handle.

Committed to Becoming a Better T20 Player

With Gujarat now knocked out, Sudharsan’s IPL 2025 campaign has come to an end. Speaking after the match, he said that playing for India is a dream he hopes to fulfil, but right now, he’s focused on improving his game. He admitted that there are still areas he needs to work on as a T20 batter and that he’s committed to becoming a more complete player before thinking about national selection. When the time comes, he promised to give his best for the country.

“I mean, playing for the country is obviously a dream for everybody, so I would love to do that. But I’m not thinking on those lines because if you see about the season, I have a lot of things to improve as a T20 batter. There are so many facets of the game, or so many sectors I should improve when I play T20 again. So I’m focusing more on that. Of course, when I get an opportunity, I will give my best for the country,” he said.

Sai Sudharsan is currenty the top run-scorer of IPL 2025 and holds the Orange Cap. He has been a key player for Gujarat Titans, scoring 759 runs at an average of 55.4. He hit five fifties and also scored a match-winning 108 not out against Delhi Capitals.

