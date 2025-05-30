4 Auction Targets for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Next Year To Fill Team Gaps After IPL 2025 Exit

SRH will be forced to make a few changes to their lineup to come back stronger next year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a great start to IPL 2025, but things quickly went downhill. They struggled to win matches consistently, and their famed batting unit faltered to post big totals consistently.

They had a good squad, with quality players, but several slots had faulty players who couldn’t step up throughout the tournament. Hence, SRH will be forced to make a few changes to their lineup to come back stronger next year.

Here are four areas where SRH must improve by targeting players after the IPL 2025 exit.

Better No.3 to replace Ishan Kishan

SRH bought Ishan Kishan for a whopping INR 11.25 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, but he couldn’t step up as consistently as the team would have liked. He wasn’t suited to the No.3 spot, and his issues were visible throughout the season.

Hence, SRH must look for a better No.3 who understands the tempo and has previously performed this role. CSK might release Rahul Tripathi, while RR might release Nitish Rana, and both are good choices.

SRH can also bank on a few local talents for this role, as several unknown talents rise every year. The key should be to find a batter who is suited for the role rather than playing someone out of position.

More all-rounders

This was one of their biggest loophole this season. Sunrisers Hyderabad don’t have genuine all-rounders who balance the side and provide value in both departments.

They had Nitish Kumar Reddy, who didn’t bowl till the very end of the tournament and has injury issues. Hence, they must look for more options that can slot into the XI immediately and do the heavy lifting in at least one department.

CSK might release Jamie Overton, while other options include George Linde and Michael Bracewell, even though SRH should ideally target pace-bowling all-rounders. A few options will arrive by the next auction, and the Orange Army should spend some purse on such players.

Lower-order power hitters

Sunrisers Hyderabad had among the finest top and middle order, with several dangerous batters lined up. However, they didn’t have enough lower-order batters who could hit big from the first ball.

SRH tried Abhinav Manohar, but he failed to do the job, while other options weren’t great for this arduous role. Even if they want to back Abhinav, SRH must have more options to rotate during the tournament.

RR might release Shimron Hetmyer, whereas PBKS can let Suryansh Shedge go, and SRH can get one of these two. The options are limited in the domestic arena, but SRH can look for a few players from the local circuit as talent shines every year.

Quality Spinners

This was another area where SRH lagged in IPL 2025. SRH’s spinners had the worst average (47.33) and economy rate (10) in IPL 2025.

They had Zeeshan Ansari, who performed well in patches, while Adam Zampa failed to make an impact as well before being ruled out due to an injury. Hence, they would want better options with higher quality that can bring more wickets.

LSG might release Ravi Bishnoi, while several local talents have been coming through every year, and SRH can choose from them. The focus should be on getting a wrist-spinner who is a genuine wicket-taker, and SRH can look in the Indian uncapped section for this role.

