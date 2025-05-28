4 Auction Targets for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Next Year To Fill Team Gaps After IPL 2025 Exit

KKR could only manage five wins in 14 games in IPL 2025.

The 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could not repeat the heroics in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The former three-time winners had a disappointing campaign, winning only five out of 14 games. KKR will finish in seventh or eighth place.

After winning the title in a dominant style last year, KKR faced a big challenge to rebuild the side for IPL 2025. They pretty much nailed their retentions, but had a bizarre auction. Paying INR 23.75 crore for Venkatesh Iyer and not even batting him in the top order was baffling. Despite having two bonafide all-rounders, KKR could not find the right combination.

The Knight Riders are likely to make some tough calls following IPL 2025. Let’s take a look at four targets KKR need to focus on in the next IPL auction.

KKR need a quality overseas wicketkeeper batter

Kolkata Knight Riders had Phil Salt opening the innings alongside Sunil Narine in IPL 2024. It was one of the biggest reasons for their success. This season, however, was a big contrast as they failed to get a single fifty-run opening partnership.

KKR tried both Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz but neither of them could deliver good returns. Their sentiments with Gurbaz in particular need to be studied as they could’ve gotten better overseas wicketkeepers. Josh Inglis and Ryan Rickelton didn’t cost much, and they did a solid job for Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, respectively.

KKR will have a large pool of overseas keepers in the next auction, including Tim Seifert, Tom Banton, Shai Hope, and Jonny Bairstow.

Overseas pace department

The Knight Riders had broken the bank to acquire Mitchell Starc ahead of the 2024 season, and he delivered in the knockouts. They could not get him back in the IPL 2025 auction, and had to settle for Anrich Nortje and Spencer Johnson. Neither of these two fast bowlers could turn up for the franchise.

Ideally, they should stick with Johnson but they are likely to release the pair along with Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell. KKR can go after other overseas options in the market. The likes of Riley Meredith, Lance Morris, Richard Gleeson, Alzarri Joseph, and Mustafizur Rahman will be in the player pool.

Domestic batters

KKR’s decision to go for the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, and Manish Pandey made no sense in this day and age. Rahane surprisingly had a good season, and ended up as their best batter. Shelling INR 23.75 crore was also an inexplicable decision. They would be better off by releasing him and buying back at a cheaper price.

In the next IPL auction, the team management should look for young domestic batters. Their scouts need to do a better job of identifying explosive batters.

Indian pacers

Not just the overseas pacer but Kolkata Knight Riders struggled with their Indian fast bowling resources as well. Last season’s breakout star Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora both picked over 15 wickets in this season but conceded at more than 10 rpo.

Umran Malik was ruled out with an injury while his replacement, Chetan Sakariya played one game. KKR definitely need to target quality Indian pacers in the IPL 2026 auction. There should be quite a few names in the market, including T Natarajan and Kartik Tyagi. The Knight Riders must use their scouting system well.

