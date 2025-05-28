News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could not reach the IPL 2025 playoffs after winning only five matches.
indian-premier-league-ipl

4 Auction Targets for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Next Year To Fill Team Gaps After IPL 2025 Exit

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: May 28, 2025 - 4 min read

KKR could only manage five wins in 14 games in IPL 2025.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could not reach the IPL 2025 playoffs after winning only five matches.

The 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could not repeat the heroics in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The former three-time winners had a disappointing campaign, winning only five out of 14 games. KKR will finish in seventh or eighth place. 

After winning the title in a dominant style last year, KKR faced a big challenge to rebuild the side for IPL 2025. They pretty much nailed their retentions, but had a bizarre auction. Paying INR 23.75 crore for Venkatesh Iyer and not even batting him in the top order was baffling. Despite having two bonafide all-rounders, KKR could not find the right combination. 

The Knight Riders are likely to make some tough calls following IPL 2025. Let’s take a look at four targets KKR need to focus on in the next IPL auction.

KKR need a quality overseas wicketkeeper batter 

Kolkata Knight Riders had Phil Salt opening the innings alongside Sunil Narine in IPL 2024. It was one of the biggest reasons for their success. This season, however, was a big contrast as they failed to get a single fifty-run opening partnership. 

KKR tried both Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz but neither of them could deliver good returns. Their sentiments with Gurbaz in particular need to be studied as they could’ve gotten better overseas wicketkeepers. Josh Inglis and Ryan Rickelton didn’t cost much, and they did a solid job for Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, respectively. 

KKR will have a large pool of overseas keepers in the next auction, including Tim Seifert, Tom Banton, Shai Hope, and Jonny Bairstow.

ALSO READ: 

Overseas pace department 

The Knight Riders had broken the bank to acquire Mitchell Starc ahead of the 2024 season, and he delivered in the knockouts. They could not get him back in the IPL 2025 auction, and had to settle for Anrich Nortje and Spencer Johnson. Neither of these two fast bowlers could turn up for the franchise. 

Ideally, they should stick with Johnson but they are likely to release the pair along with Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell. KKR can go after other overseas options in the market. The likes of Riley Meredith, Lance Morris, Richard Gleeson, Alzarri Joseph, and Mustafizur Rahman will be in the player pool. 

Domestic batters

KKR’s decision to go for the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, and Manish Pandey made no sense in this day and age. Rahane surprisingly had a good season, and ended up as their best batter. Shelling INR 23.75 crore was also an inexplicable decision. They would be better off by releasing him and buying back at a cheaper price. 

In the next IPL auction, the team management should look for young domestic batters. Their scouts need to do a better job of identifying explosive batters. 

Indian pacers 

Not just the overseas pacer but Kolkata Knight Riders struggled with their Indian fast bowling resources as well. Last season’s breakout star Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora both picked over 15 wickets in this season but conceded at more than 10 rpo. 

Umran Malik was ruled out with an injury while his replacement, Chetan Sakariya played one game. KKR definitely need to target quality Indian pacers in the IPL 2026 auction. There should be quite a few names in the market, including T Natarajan and Kartik Tyagi. The Knight Riders must use their scouting system well. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

Former RCB Head Coach Sanjay Bangar Suggests Dropping THIS Player in a Radical Move For IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Against Punjab Kings

Former RCB Head Coach Suggests Dropping THIS Player in a Radical Move For IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Against Punjab Kings

RCB will look to qualify for the IPL 2025 final by winning the Qualifier 1
2:59 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former SRH Coach Tom Moody Crowns the Unbeaten 85-run Knock of Jitesh Sharma Against LSG As the Best of IPL 2025

Former SRH Coach Crowns Unbeaten 85-run Knock of Jitesh Sharma Against LSG As the ‘Best of IPL 2025’

This whirlwind knock of Jitesh helped RCB to secure a spot in the Qualifier 1
2:25 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former India Cricketer Aakash Chopra Reveals the Error That RCB Made Despite Six-Wicket Win Over LSG in IPL 2025

‘A Mistake Was Made’: Former India Cricketer Aakash Chopra Reveals the Error That RCB Made Despite Six-Wicket Win Over LSG in IPL 2025

RCB sealed a top two spot in IPL 2025 with a six-wicket win over LSG in their final league stage match.
2:15 pm
Vishnu PN
Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians MI IPL 2025

‘He Seems Uninterested’ – Rohit Sharma Slammed Ahead of IPL 2025 Eliminator vs Gujarat Titans

The former MI captain has scored 329 runs from 13 matches in IPL 2025
11:20 am
Samarnath Soory
‘Since Day One…’ – Underrated RCB Star Wins Praise After Crucial Hand in Run to Qualifier 1 of Playoffs in IPL 2025

‘Since Day One…’ – Underrated RCB Star Wins Praise After Crucial Hand in Run to Qualifier 1 of Playoffs in IPL 2025

He got a chance to prove himself, and he did that with a strong knock against Lucknow Super Giants.
10:20 am
Sagar Paul
Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025

30 Lakhs Fine For Rishabh Pant After Triple Offence Breached During RCB Clash in IPL 2025

The keeper-batter scored a hundred but was unable to avoid defeat against RCB
10:08 am
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.