5 Biggest High-Profile Flops of IPL 2025 Season Ft. Delhi Capitals Star

The IPL 2025 auction saw numerous players being sold for a whopping amount. When the franchises spend so much on a player, they expect big performances throughout the season.

Unfortunately, several big-name players have failed and couldn’t perform according to expectations. The performances of those players left their team in trouble since they were heavily relying on their performances.

We look at five such high-profile flops in IPL 2025.

Faf du Plessis

A big-name player, Delhi Capitals (DC) put ample trust in Faf du Plessis and appointed him their vice-captain for the season. Unfortunately, Faf couldn’t step up and failed miserably with the willow, exacerbated by injury midway through the tournament.

He could only score 202 runs at an average of 22.44 and a 123.92 strike rate in nine innings this season. Further, he could only hit two fifties and had four single-digit scores, showing how badly he performed.

Then, injuries didn’t help him either, as Faf was forced to miss a few games. DC had one of the worst-performing top orders in IPL 2025, and Faf was one reason for their struggles.

Venkatesh Iyer

The pressure of the price tag was palpable in Venkatesh Iyer’s performances. Bought at a big INR 23.75 crore, Venkatesh could only score 142 runs at an average of 20.28 and a 139.21 strike rate in seven innings, including a solitary fifty.

He was given ample chances, but Iyer was horribly out of form and failed to make an impact. He was so mediocre that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had to drop him for the final few games.

That sums up his season; a player bought at such a big price failed to match his potential, and KKR also struggled. They might release him the next season and re-buy him at a lower price if required.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has probably been the biggest flop of IPL 2025. He was bought at a record INR 27 crore, but performances have eluded him.

Pant has 151 runs at an average of 13.72 and a 107.90 strike rate in 12 innings in IPL 2025. Further, he could only score one fifty and has as many as seven single-digit scores.

His captaincy calls have also been poor, and Pant has made numerous mistakes as a leader. That LSG have struggled throughout the season has a lot to do with Pant’s personal performances and captaincy tactics.

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at a big INR 8.75 crores. However, his performances never inspired any confidence, especially with the willow.

He has 87 runs at a poor average of 17.40 and a 127.94 strike rate in six innings, including a solitary fifty. Further, he could only take two wickets at 38 runs apiece in five innings.

Livingstone’s poor performances meant RCB dropped him midway through the season for Romario Shepherd. He has not been up to the mark for the last two IPL seasons, and RCB might release him next year.

Mohammed Shami

Since his return from injury, Mohammed Shami has been nowhere close to his best. He could only snare six wickets at an abysmal average of 56.16 and conceded 11.23 runs per over in nine innings this season.

Shami was dropped in the final few games since his performances never improved. More than the performances, his rhythm didn’t inspire any confidence.

Shami’s mediocre show in IPL 2025 might force Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to release him since he was bought at INR 10 crores, and the team can get better options at this price. They might even re-buy him in the next auction, but his price won’t be as high as this time after his struggles.

