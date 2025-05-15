4 Players Punjab Kings (PBKS) Could Release After IPL 2025 Ft. INR 11 Crore Buy

The team has been in great form but there are some players they need to leave behind.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are on the verge of putting behind a decade of hurt by reaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs.

Under the influential captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, PBKS have turned a new leaf. Fresh off his IPL 2024 triumph as a captain with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), followed by the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with Mumbai, and lifting the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, Iyer has galvanised the PBKS set-up this year.

Being coached by a legendary leader, Ricky Ponting, has also helped the team, which looks fired up to go all the way this year.

However, there are few chinks in their armour. Some players are ill-fitted for the team composition. They can be released into the auction pool ahead of the next season.

Glenn Maxwell

Many Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) supporters were dismayed that they let go of a valuable all-rounder like Maxwell after spending four seasons with the team. However, a wretched tally of 52 runs from nine innings in IPL 2024 should’ve been a clear indication.

The reason became apparent as Maxwell’s form never picked up in IPL 2025. A total of 48 runs from seven matches seemed to have convinced even the staunchest of his supporters.

R Sai Kishore, Maheesh Theekshana, R Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshal Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy again. These are the names of the bowlers who had gotten Maxwell out in this edition. They are finger spinners and a medium pacer who can bowl killer slow balls. It has become so predictable for teams to send in a spinner as soon as Maxwell walks in. If Punjab Kings release him, it is highly doubtful other franchises will be interested in him for the next season.

Marcus Stoinis

How many Australians in a team are too many Australians? There’s no definite answer to that, but Punjab Kings have too many talents who are not suited to their style. Marcus Stoinis is a notable excess in their squad. The all-rounder has managed to play one significant knock from the seven innings this season, and the 34 not out in that match against Sunrisers Hyderabad came in a losing cause on a batting haven.

He has no wickets to his name in a team that has collectively performed as a bowling unit. Stoinis should’ve been what Tim David has been doing at RCB – walk in for a few balls and hit all of them for sixes. This is why he was bought for INR 11 crore in the auction. But it has not happened. No matter what happens for the rest of the season, Stoinis should have a team next year where his talents can be optimally used.

Azmatullah Omarzai

Punjab Kings’ bowling has not had too many starry performances this season. But their collective discipline has put them in contention for the playoffs and a possible top-two finish.

However, the Afghanistan all-rounder leaked runs like a sieve in the three matches he got to bowl in IPL 2025. Besides his dismissal of a rampaging Dewald Brevis in the win against Chennai Super Kings, Omarzai hasn’t been able to make an impact this season.

It won’t be a surprise if Punjab Kings wash their hands of the all-rounder before the next auction.

Aaron Hardie

Spending all your time on the bench in the IPL after regularly playing for domestic franchises and the national team is a tough pill to swallow. Aaron Hardie is in a position where he needs to prove his credentials as a T20 specialist in the BBL and possibly more leagues internationally to be chased by IPL franchises in the next auction. It seems as if the 26-year-old is the third-choice fast-bowling all-rounder in the squad. He will probably be the first name to be on the released players list before the IPL 2026 auction.

