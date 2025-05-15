News
Mohammad Kaif Reveals Major Concern of LSG Before IPL 2025 Resumption
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘Problems Have Increased’: Former India Batter Reveals Major Concern of LSG Before IPL 2025 Resumption

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 15, 2025 - 3 min read

They are still in contention for IPL 2025 playoffs.

Mohammad Kaif Reveals Major Concern of LSG Before IPL 2025 Resumption

Former India player Mohammad Kaif has opened up about the biggest headache of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumption. He stated that the recent decline in the form of West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran might trouble the franchise in the business end of the tournament.

“The biggest blow has been Pooran going out of form. Lucknow was continuously winning matches when Pooran was playing. Their problems have increased after Pooran’s bat went silent,” opined the former batter.

Mohammed Kaif on Nicholas Pooran

The former player found out how the opposition bowlers had planned to dismiss the fiery LSG striker. Though the LSG openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh provided a blistering start to almost all of their innings, Kaif emphasised how Pooran won some of the LSG matches with his blazing cameos.

“Since the time the bowlers have come up with the tactic to bowl full and get him out lbw or bowled, it has become a huge cause for concern. Pooran was winning matches single-handedly at the start, although Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh also played well,” he said to Star Sports.

ALSO READ:

However, the big-hitter lost his red-hot form midway through this cash-rich league. Pooran had a brilliant first half in the IPL 2025 as he put up 349 runs in the initial six matches of LSG. But he failed to cross the 30-run mark in his last five IPL 2025 innings, including three single-digit scores.

“In the first half, Nicholas Pooran was hitting sixes no matter where you bowled the ball and he has an average of 12 in the second half. He has been able to score only 61 runs in his last five innings,” added Kaif.

LSG in IPL 2025

With five victories in 11 matches so far, Rishabh Pant and Co. are currently placed seventh in the IPL 2025 points table. They need to win all of their remaining three fixtures and for other results to go their way for qualifying in the playoffs.

LSG will next take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the remainder of the IPL 2025 league stage. Their home clash against SRH will take place on May 19.

