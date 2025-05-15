News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Is Sanju Samson Fit to Play for Rajasthan Royals in Remaining IPL 2025 Matches
indian-premier-league-ipl

Is Sanju Samson Fit to Play for Rajasthan Royals in Remaining IPL 2025 Matches?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 15, 2025 - 2 min read

This season has not gone well for Sanju in terms of fitness.

Is Sanju Samson Fit to Play for Rajasthan Royals in Remaining IPL 2025 Matches

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to restart on May 17 after being paused due to tensions between India and Pakistan. For Rajasthan Royals (RR), the playoffs are already out of reach. They have played 12 matches, won only three, and lost nine. With just two matches left, they are on six points and can only go up to 10, which is not enough to qualify.

Their last two matches are against Punjab Kings on May 18 in Jaipur and against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 20 in Delhi.

Finger Injury and Side Strain Limit Samson’s Game Time

As for captain Sanju Samson, he picked up a side strain during the match against Delhi Capitals on April 16. RR lost that game in the Super Over. He had to retire hurt, and since then, Riyan Parag has been leading the team.

This season has not gone well for Sanju in terms of fitness. He missed the first few games due to a finger injury and was only used as an impact player, coming in to bat while Parag captained. After the side strain, he missed several matches entirely.

ALSO READ:

Is Sanju Samson Fit to Play for Rajasthan Royals in Remaining IPL 2025 Matches?

In his absence, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi grabbed attention by scoring a century in just his third IPL match — the fastest by an Indian and second fastest overall. RR also signed South African player Lhuan-dre Pretorius as Nitish Rana’s replacement. Pretorius can also open the innings if needed.

However, there is good news. Sanju has rejoined the squad. If all goes well, he is likely to be fit and available to play against Punjab Kings on May 18 and Chennai Super Kings on May 20.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

According to a report by NewsWire, Kusal Mendis will replace Jos Buttler for Gujarat Titans (GT) later in IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans Set To Replace Jos Buttler With Sri Lanka Star for IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans have been among the most consistent sides this season and are almost certain to make it to the next round.
12:49 pm
Darpan Jain
The reports suggest Josh Hazlewood might not return and prioritise the WTC final, scheduled right after IPL 2025.

3 Ways RCB Can Cope With Absence of Josh Hazlewood in Rest of IPL 2025

Hazlewood has been among the best bowlers of the season but suffered a shoulder niggle before the competition was suspended.
11:42 am
Darpan Jain
South Africa Could Tweak WTC Final Preparation To Allow IPL 2025 Players Ft. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Stars To Complete Tournament

South Africa Could Tweak WTC Final Preparation To Allow IPL 2025 Players Ft. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Stars To Complete Tournament

Previously, CSA wanted their players back by May 26.
11:33 am
Sreejita Sen
Rajasthan Royals Could Unleash Kwena Maphaka With Overseas Duo Jofra Archer and Maheesh Theekshana unlikely To Return For IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals Could Unleash Fast Bowling Prodigy With Overseas Duo unlikely To Return For IPL 2025

For Rajasthan Royals (RR), the season is already over in terms of playoff chances.
11:16 am
Sagar Paul
Rajat Patidar Rejoins RCB Camp, Trains in Nets Amidst Injury Speculation For IPL 2025 Resumption

Rajat Patidar Rejoins RCB Camp, Trains in Nets Amidst Injury Speculation For IPL 2025 Resumption

So far this season, Patidar has scored 239 runs from 10 innings.
9:28 am
Sagar Paul
Ayush Mhatre on Suryakumar Yadav Chennai Super Kings CSK trials IPL 2025

‘He Told Me…,’ Ayush Mhatre Reveals How This Mumbai Indians Senior Player Helped Him Land IPL 2025 Trials With CSK

CSK youngster Ayush Mhatre has impressed so far, scoring 163 runs from five matches at a strike-rate of 181.11
12:41 am
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.