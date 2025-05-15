This season has not gone well for Sanju in terms of fitness.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to restart on May 17 after being paused due to tensions between India and Pakistan. For Rajasthan Royals (RR), the playoffs are already out of reach. They have played 12 matches, won only three, and lost nine. With just two matches left, they are on six points and can only go up to 10, which is not enough to qualify.

Their last two matches are against Punjab Kings on May 18 in Jaipur and against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 20 in Delhi.

Finger Injury and Side Strain Limit Samson’s Game Time

As for captain Sanju Samson, he picked up a side strain during the match against Delhi Capitals on April 16. RR lost that game in the Super Over. He had to retire hurt, and since then, Riyan Parag has been leading the team.

This season has not gone well for Sanju in terms of fitness. He missed the first few games due to a finger injury and was only used as an impact player, coming in to bat while Parag captained. After the side strain, he missed several matches entirely.

Is Sanju Samson Fit to Play for Rajasthan Royals in Remaining IPL 2025 Matches?

In his absence, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi grabbed attention by scoring a century in just his third IPL match — the fastest by an Indian and second fastest overall. RR also signed South African player Lhuan-dre Pretorius as Nitish Rana’s replacement. Pretorius can also open the innings if needed.

However, there is good news. Sanju has rejoined the squad. If all goes well, he is likely to be fit and available to play against Punjab Kings on May 18 and Chennai Super Kings on May 20.

