Rajat Patidar Rejoins RCB Camp, Trains in Nets Amidst Injury Speculation For IPL 2025 Resumption

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 15, 2025 - 3 min read

So far this season, Patidar has scored 239 runs from 10 innings.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have got some good news ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 restart. Their captain Rajat Patidar has come back to the camp and started training again. He was seen batting in the nets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 14.

Big Boost for RCB as Rajat Patidar Returns to Training

This happened just a few days before RCB’s next match against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17, the opening game after the IPL 2025 restart. Patidar’s return is great news for the team, especially after there were concerns about his finger injury.

Patidar had injured his finger while fielding in RCB’s last match before the tournament was paused, which was against Chennai Super Kings. He was later spotted wearing a splint, raising doubts about his availability for the rest of the season. There were even reports suggesting that he might miss a few matches. However, his recent net session shows he is recovering well and could return to the playing XI or be used as an impact player depending on his fitness.

So far this season, Patidar has scored 239 runs from 10 innings at a strike rate of 140.58. He has also hit two half-centuries and played some crucial knocks in the middle order.

ALSO READ:

International Matches Could Impact RCB’s Overseas Player Availability

With several overseas players possibly leaving for national duties due to upcoming international matches, Patidar’s return becomes even more important for RCB.

International fixtures like the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia on June 11, England’s ODI series against West Indies from May 29, and West Indies’ earlier series against Ireland from May 21 are likely to clash with the IPL’s final stages. Some important overseas players might have to leave the tournament early because of international matches.

In this case, having Rajat Patidar back and fully fit is a big plus for RCB. He can be an important player as the team tries to reach the playoffs and go after their first-ever IPL title.

