SHOCKING! Mustafizur Rahman May Not Play in IPL 2025 Despite Being Picked As Replacement By Delhi Capitals

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman’s return to the IPL with Delhi Capitals has hit an unexpected roadblock, despite being officially named as a replacement signing for the remainder of IPL 2025.

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Capitals’ (DC) signing of Mustafizur Rahman for IPL 2025 may not materialise, as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has not granted him the required No Objection Certificate (NOC). This development comes just hours after the IPL formally announced Mustafizur as the replacement for Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, who pulled out of the league.

Mustafizur Rahman signed by Delhi Capitals after Jake Fraser-McGurk exit

DC had roped in Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement player for INR 6 crore after Jake Fraser-McGurk opted out of the tournament due to national duties and poor form. The explosive Australian, bought for INR 9 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, had a disappointing season, scoring just 55 runs in six games before being dropped. With DC still in the playoff race, Mustafizur’s addition was meant to bolster their struggling bowling unit.

The Bangladesh left-arm quick has previously represented Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 and 2023, and his familiarity with the franchise was seen as an advantage heading into the crucial final phase of the season.

BCB blocks Mustafizur Rahman IPL return to Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025 over NOC confusion

However, Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL 2025 participation now appears highly unlikely. BCB’s CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told ESPNcricinfo that they had not received any communication from the IPL or Mustafizur regarding the NOC. “Mustafizur is supposed to go with the team to the UAE according to the schedule. We have not received any communication from IPL officials or from Mustafizur himself,” Chowdhury clarified.

The 28-year-old fast bowler has already flown out with the Bangladesh T20I squad for their series against UAE and Pakistan, both of which directly clash with the IPL schedule, with his tweet confirming the same. Bangladesh will play two T20Is in UAE on May 17 and 19, followed by a five-match series in Pakistan from May 25 to June 3. In contrast, Delhi Capitals are scheduled to play on May 18, 21, and 24, with playoffs to follow if they qualify.

Mustafizur availability throws Delhi Capitals’ plans into disarray

This development is a major setback for Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2025 campaign, especially with other overseas players like Mitchell Starc, Faf du Plessis, and Tristan Stubbs also uncertain due to international commitments. The new replacement rule introduced for the resumed season allowed teams to bring in temporary cover for players who exited before their 12th game—but the rule cannot override national commitments or NOC requirements.

As of now, Mustafizur Rahman is unlikely to feature for Delhi Capitals, despite the IPL’s announcement and the franchise’s expectation. Delhi Capitals are yet to respond publicly to the NOC controversy.

If no resolution is found quickly, Delhi Capitals may be forced to explore another overseas replacement, just as they head into a decisive week in their IPL 2025 playoff push.

