4 Players Who Might Be Unavailable for RCB in the IPL 2025 Playoffs
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 14, 2025 - 4 min read

While it's good news that the tournament is back, the revised dates could be a problem for top teams like RCB.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 had to be paused halfway through the season because of rising tensions at the India-Pakistan border. The BCCI officially announced a one-week break for the tournament.

Now that both countries have agreed to a ceasefire, the IPL is set to continue. A fresh schedule has been released for the remaining 17 matches. The league will resume on May 17 with a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The playoffs are now scheduled from May 29 to June 3.

While it’s good news that the tournament is back, the revised dates could be a problem for top teams like RCB. They’re currently second on the points table with 16 points from 11 games, and just one more win will seal their playoff spot. Two wins could even secure a place in the top two. But the big concern is that some of their key players might not return, as the new IPL dates clash with international matches and national team commitments.

Let’s take a look at the four players who might be unavailable for RCB in the IPL 2025 Playoffs.

Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi has only played one match for RCB this season but made a strong impression by picking up three wickets against CSK. Despite that, he didn’t get more games because Josh Hazlewood was performing so well.

Now, Ngidi has been selected for the World Test Championship final. South Africa wants him back by May 26, as agreed with the IPL and BCCI. So, even if RCB plans to play him later, he might not be available for the playoffs.

“The initial agreement with the IPL/BCCI, with the final being on the 25th, players would return on the 26th. Nothing has changed from our perspective, that is the ongoing conversation. As it stands, we want our players back on the 26th. Hopefully that comes to fruition,” Shukri Conrad said.

Romario Shepherd

Romario Shepherd has played an important role for RCB in the last few matches. He has done well with both bat and ball and helped the team stay strong in the second half of the season.

However, he may leave the tournament early because West Indies have an ODI series against England starting on May 29. Since he’s already in the West Indies squad, RCB might not have him available for the playoffs.

Jacob Bethell

Jacob Bethell got his chance when Phil Salt was injured, and he made a solid impact. He scored 67 runs in two matches, including a quick half-century, proving his worth.

But since he has been selected for England’s ODI series against West Indies starting May 29, he could miss the IPL playoffs. That would leave RCB short of useful batting option.

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood has been RCB’s best bowler this season. He has taken 18 wickets in just 10 matches. His good bowling has helped RCB stay near the top of the points table.

But now, he has a shoulder injury. He has also been picked to play for Australia in the World Test Championship final. So, he will probably miss the rest of the IPL, which is a big loss for RCB.

